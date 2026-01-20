I'm Overjoyed Jeopardy Is Bringing Wildcard Contestant Back A Third Time After Judges Reverse Wrong Answer Call
Huzzah!
Losing a game of Jeopardy! can be a devastating blow (or a welcome one) to anyone with the brains and guts to show up and compete on TV, but that disappointment can seep in even deeper for those who fail to capitalize on invites to the Second Chance and Wildcard Championship tournaments. It appeared as if Texas software engineer Stella Trout was among that bummed-out subset, given her loss to Cameron Berry for the two-game Wildcard Finals. Not so fast, though, as she IS coming back!
Granted, fans will have to suffer the long wait until after the 2026 TV schedule has wrapped, but executive producer Michael Davies revealed on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast that the talented player is one of the first two contestants locked in for the next Tournament of Champions. In his words:
First, I love knowing that she was an alt for this year’s Tourney, since she certainly proved herself worthy of taking part. (As did Cam Berry and fellow contestant Jonathan Hugendubler, to be sure.) However, I think even she would agree that it’s that much more meaningful to return in a dedicated slot as opposed to filling in for someone else.
Second, it sounds like Trout had to wait quite a while before learning this grand news herself. Producer Sarah Foss seemed to imply the former champ was given the news over the weekend, on the same night she was being honored with the Bounceback Award at this year’s fourth annual Jeopardy! Honors ceremony. As Foss put it:
What a wild night that must have been for Stella Trout, who took a huge risk in Game 2 of the Wildcard Championship Finals by risking her full $11,200 earnings on a Daily Double in the category ”Making Conservation.” For the clue that read, “Within the Department of the Interior, this is the country’s oldest conservation agency,” Trout responded with “What is the National Park Service?” and was declared incorrect, with all of her money gone.
Having taken the win in Game 1, Trout staged an impressive late-game comeback that technically had her within reach of a win, but an incorrect Final Jeopardy response knocked her back down. But the judges behind the scenes had a change of heart after looking more into it. According to Davies:
Sarah Foss continued the explaination, pointing out that the scripted answer that Ken Jennings was working from was technically correct, but that various agencies' name changes weren't taken into account. In her words:
So in reflection, this was less an issue of judges dropping the ball with Stella Trout's answer, and more about the clue itself leaving room for too many potential answers. Whatever the reasoning, though, I'm pleased as punch.
Trout was among my favorite 2025 champs who didn't qualify for the T.O.C. outright, and I was confident she would win out, even as other great players like Jonathan and karaoke king Harvey Silikovitz also brought their A-games. She sadly won't be making it into the Top 10 all-time Jeopardy! winners, barring some kind of a numerical miracle, but hopefully crushes out hard enough to make the Invitational tourney at some point. (I refuse to call it the JIT, and oh dammit, I guess I just did.)
Contestants are occasionally invited back due to judges reversing decisions in hindsight, but it’s certainly not common, and it’s only happened in instances where the wrong answer very clearly cost that person the win. Not so much when it’s the first clue for $400. So here's hoping Stella Trout can maximize his opportunity when Tournament of Champions 2027 rolls around.
In the meantime, Jeopardy! airs weeknights in syndication, and streams the next day via Hulu subscription.
