I Hadn’t Thought About One Major Effect Hoda Kotb’s Return Could Have For Another Today Star

A year ago, Hoda Kotb was two months into her newly embraced quasi-retirement from NBC’s TODAY, having delivered her then-final episode in early January, with Craig Melvin sliding into her vacated spot alongside Savannah Guthrie. Unfortunately, the daytime program’s dynamic was upended in February when Guthrie’s mother Nancy went missing, spurring the longtime co-anchor to step back from her daily TV duties as the investigation got underway. Now, nearly six weeks later, rumors have surfaced that suggest Kotb aims to stick around.

That outcome would likely be a boon to show producers and NBC News execs who have been struggling to maintain a sense of status quo despite the personal turmoil at play behind the scenes. But Kotb’s potential push to reclaim her former anchor seat could have dour ramifications, depending largely on whether or not Savannah Guthrie will return to TODAY in the future.

Though Kotb initially bid farewell to her TODAY family in order to spend more quality time with her biological squad, particularly her daughters Haley and Hope, she rather quickly and selflessly stepped up to fill in the void soon after Guthrie had to step away. According to an insider who spoke with RadarOnline, the former anchor is indeed itching to get back into the normal TODAY flow.

Hoda is a popular figure, but there's a lot of panic right now about how things could shape up down the line. She's keen to stay on and reclaim her full-time gig – even if Savannah does return.

Considering Jenna Bush Hager only just welcomed Shenielle Jones as her new co-anchor in December, so that spot is already locked up. Meaning if Hoda Kotb does sincerely wish to get back on the show, another opening would need to happen.

Hoda's Alleged Return Hopes Could Be Troubling For Craig Melvin

According to that same insider, the current lineup for the daytime TV show is such that returns from both Guthrie and Kotb could possibly put Craig Melvin in a precarious position where he's without an hour-long block to call his own. According to Radar's source:

But that means anchor Craig Melvin's future may be up in the air, so he's understandably nervous and hoping he doesn't wind up being a casualty of all this upheaval.

Not that Melvin would necessarily lose his job in any possible future scenarios. But the chances of such an outcome are presumably big enough that Kotb's time on the set could be a stress factor for him. Not that it'd be obvious or anything. (Plus, I gotta think drinking with Shaquille O'Neal is a solid stress-reliever.)

At the moment, however, no permanent changes are being discussed, and the focus is currently on Savannah Guthrie and her family during this trying time. But that may not be the case for the extended future, as the insider put it.

They're keen to emphasize that there's no pressure and everyone needs to remain supportive and focused during this incredibly challenging time. But at the end of the day, business is business. Having Savannah away for this long has ripped the heart out of the show, and ratings are bound to suffer, as well as staff morale.

Fellow journos like Katie Couric have applauded TODAY and its anchors for pulling through and coming together during such an unpredictable and harrowing situation. But with a case like this, which may never actually result in cathartic closure, the powers that be can only wait around for so long before bigger moves need to be made.

Here's hoping everything works out for the best for all involved. Meanwhile, TODAY airs mornings on NBC at 7:00 a.m.