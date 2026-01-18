'No Idea How The Game Works': The Internet Agreed With Me That Watching Kathy Hilton On Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune Was Exasperating

I’ve watched my fair share of Wheel of Fortune — as have many, being that it’s one of the best game shows of all time — and I’ve definitely witnessed plenty of hilariously bad guesses and shockingly dirty answers. Throw all of those past mistakes out, though, because Kathy Hilton just reached new lows on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, and it seems the Internet is just as exasperated as I am.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality appeared with rapper Rick Ross and comedian Riki Lindhome on January 16, as Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6 continued on the 2026 TV schedule. My mouth was agape for the majority of the next hour, as it became clear that Kathy Hilton was completely unfamiliar with the game she was playing. One fan captured actual footage of my face by the end of that hour:

Kathy Hilton on Wheel of Fortune… pic.twitter.com/KWiVIm42MfJanuary 17, 2026

Kathy Hilton committed just about every Wheel of Fortune faux pas I’ve seen, and then some. She shouted, “I know it!” instead of buzzing in during the Toss Up puzzles (yes, more than once); she picked letters that were already on the board; she asked for letters before spinning the wheel; she requested vowels when she was instructed to pick consonants.

Ryan Seacrest did everything but hold her hand, instructing her every step of the way, and really she never caught on.

(Image credit: YouTube TV)

It was an actually incredible TV viewing experiences — as stressful as watching The Bear; as cringe-inducing as anything from Tim Robinson. For a Rhyme Time puzzle, she guessed “Dippel Rapper” (the answer was “Dapper Rapper”). Fans lit up social media with thoughts like:

I’m watching Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and I’m becoming irrationally upset that Kathy Hilton has no idea how the game works. – kurtisallen

– kurtisallen Kathy Hilton on Wheel of Fortune was a movie. Never seen anything like it before. – BranBTC

– BranBTC What a strange thing we all just witnessed… – NicoletteD26829

– NicoletteD26829 Kathy Hilton is on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and has absolutely no clue what’s going on. She’s just blurting out of turn, calling out letters that are already revealed. Like????? LMAOOOOO – NotWith_TheShit

– NotWith_TheShit Whew chile, Kathy Hilton is proof you don’t need a brain to have money. I’ve never see anything like this 😭 – brileighh11

This episode was truly wild — and I haven't even touched on the somewhat awkward interaction between her and longtime friend Vanna White, who responded that her child’s birth “was different than yours” after Kathy Hilton revealed that White was in the room when she had her son, Conrad.

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune) A photo posted by on

It seems fans had all kinds of different takeaways from this episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, as they listed some highlights:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The best part of Kathy Hilton on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune tonight had to be her calling the letter T while it was up there already, and then doing it again on her next turn. – xusertommy

– xusertommy My favorite part of Kathy Hilton's train wreck on Wheel of Fortune had to be when she was wandering off set before they were done 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 – blazerdebbie

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 – blazerdebbie My favorite was the bonus round, with an N on the board, she asked if she could have another N. – bb_kc

Yes, that last one floored me. Let me say that again: When Ryan Seacrest informed her that N was already on the board, Kathy Hilton asked, "Can I get another N?" Then, instead of trying to solve the puzzle as her 10 seconds started to tick down, she kept shouting out letters. It was rough.

This was definitely one appearance that will go down in Wheel of Fortune history, so if you want to witness all of the madness for yourself, you can stream the episode with a Hulu subscription.