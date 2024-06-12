Late Night With Seth Meyers Staff Losing Jobs Amidst Budget Cuts: 'Nobody Wants To Pay’
A major change is being made at the NBC talk show.
The late-night talk show space has definitely seen its share of shake-ups over the past several years. Arguably the biggest developments have been the COVID-19 pandemic along with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Productions have mostly returned to normal operations since then, though at least one nightly program is dealing with behind-the-scenes changes. NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers is reportedly dealing with budget cuts and, as a result, it’s been decided that the house band will be dropped from the broadcast. With that, the show’s associate musical director is getting real about the situation.
Eli Janney, who also serves as the keyboardist for the 8G Band, confirmed the news during a recent interview. As he explains, the band will no longer perform live on the show following the conclusion of Season 11. According to an additional source for Vulture, with whom Janney spoke, this decision is only a part of larger cutbacks being made at NBC. While speaking with the news outlet, the musician explained how he learned that the group would be cut from the broadcast and got real about how he and his colleagues are feeling:
The 8G Band has been with Late Night since Seth Meyers took over the show in 2014. In addition to Eli Janney, the group also currently includes guitarist Seth Jabour, bassist Syd Butler and SNL alum Fred Armison – who leads it. Janney went on to say that after this “revamp,” it’s “possible” that the band could be into the studio on rare occasions. Otherwise, the band is still set to “make music for them, but we just won’t be playing it live.”
NBC has been making staff cuts at different points over the past few years now. In early 2023, the entertainment conglomerate’s main news sector, including MSNBC, eliminated a total of 75 jobs. Such decisions were allegedly met by pushback from staffers, especially given other job-related decisions made at the time, For instance, at the time, many were allegedly upset over Camille Vasquez’s hiring, as they purportedly believed it put her in the same league with journalists. (At one point, Vasquez reportedly wasn’t fitting in at the company, either). And, in January 2024, the Peacock network laid off between 50 to 100 workers, per Vulture, which indicates a shift in resources for the media entity.
Despite the circumstances, Eli Janney is aiming to remain upbeat, as he’s taking the time to reflect on the “pretty amazing” opportunity he’s had to create music for a talk show over 10 and half years. He’s not totally sure what the future holds for the band or how the program plans to address the switch-up. However, he did tease what’s in store for the band’s final week on air:
For those who’ve faithfully watched this era of the long-running talk show since its debut, it might seem strange not to see the 8G Band in the building. Viewers will surely want to tune in for their final week, as it could be a bittersweet few days. And, all the while, we’ll only be able to wait and see whether these budget cuts impact any other aspect of the show or fellow programs on the network.
You check out new episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers when they air weekly at 11:35 p.m. ET amid the 2024 TV schedule. You can also stream some episodes using a Peacock subscription.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.