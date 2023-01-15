Johnny Depp's Lawyer Landed A High-Profile TV Gig, But Not Everyone Is Reportedly Happy About It

Camille Vasquez solidified herself as a prominent figure within the legal profession after serving as the lawyer to Johnny Depp during his defamation trial with Amber Heard. Since representing Depp – who received a favorable verdict – she’s notched a few other gigs under her belt. Most recently, Vasquez landed a TV gig , which sees her serve as a legal analyst for NBC. Though she’s only been on the air for less than a week, a report alleges that her high-profile job is making some people unhappy.

The lawyer made her TV debut on Monday during the broadcast of The Today Show, where she discussed the Idaho murder case . According to Semafor , employees at NBC News were allegedly upset with her appearance on the program. This is reportedly because they feel that her hiring undercuts the outlet’s prior coverage of the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp case. One of the company’s staffers – who remains anonymous – purportedly handed a written complaint to the management team as they were in the process of hiring Vasquez. Another unnamed employee also weighed in on why they’re disappointed with her being a part of the organization:

For her to end up in this branding, as an NBC News Analyst — it puts her in league with the journalists of this network, and that's unfortunate.

This report seems to suggest that employees think this appointment constitutes a conflict of interest. Like many other news outlets, NBC heavily covered the legal battle between the Pirates of the Caribbean star and Aquaman actor. That coverage included a 30-minute documentary entitled A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media. The piece examines a number of topics including TikTok’s alleged influence on public opinion of the plaintiffs as well as the case’s potential impact on domestic abuse cases.

Much was also said about Camille Vasquez herself as the legal proceedings played out during the summer of 2022. Shortly after the verdict was reached, dating rumors began to surround Vasquez and her client. She eventually spoke out on the assumptions, calling them “sexist” and saying that there was “an unethical charge being made.” Nevertheless, the lawyer and client have proven to have a close relationship, as evidenced by Vasquez’s presence at one of the actor’s rock concerts .

Even aside from her profession and assumed relationship with the Pirates star aside, the public has seemingly taken quite an interest in the attorney, who’s a partner with the law firm Brown Rudnick. For instance, some deemed her “Wonder Woman” after she was spotted helping an elderly lady on a flight. She’s aso spoken about getting famous due to the Depp-Heard trial , as she previously noted that her life “has become a little less private. The career woman also said “there’s parts of my life now I have a responsibility to share with fans or people.”

It’s likely that the notoriety Camille Vasquez obtained last year will remain with her for the foreseeable future. As for whether or not any alleged complaints from co-workers will affect her current employment at NBC News, that remains to be seen.