Why Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Is Reportedly Not Fitting In At NBC News

Camille Vasquez rose to prominence in 2022 as Johnny Depp’s lawyer during his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, though she’s not just working in the courtroom these days. Vasquez, who some might say was the real winner of that case, has parlayed her notoriety into a gig on NBC News. She made her debut as a legal analyst for the network a few weeks ago, during which she discussed the murders at the University of Idaho . Reports have since surfaced regarding how her new job has gone over with other company employees. And based on a new rumor, Vasquez isn’t exactly fitting in at the entertainment conglomerate.

Apparently, Camille Vasquez isn’t in the good graces of her colleagues at the moment over one reason in particular. It’s been widely reported that NBC News had to lay off a portion of its employees back in January. More specifically, the outlet reportedly had to cut 75 jobs at the top of the new year. Keeping that information in mind, the timing of Vasquez’s hiring doesn’t look all that good to other employees, according to RadarOnline . A source for the website provided comment on the matter, saying:

Poor Camille arrived at precisely the wrong time. The week she arrived, double digits of workers were fired — yet NBC found the money to hire a 38-year-old beauty queen!

As previously alluded to, this isn’t the first time that the folks over at the news network have been accused of finding fault with Camille Vasquez. It was reported a few weeks ago that staffers were upset with her hiring because of her prior involvement with the aforementioned defamation suit. Allegedly, in the employees’ eyes, the decision to bring on Vasquez effectively undercuts the company’s prior coverage of the case, which included a 30-minute documentary called A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media.

An unnamed employee also went as far as to say that her employment at the network is “unfortunate,” as it now “puts her in league with the journalists” that work at NBC. According to a report, another anonymous worker even gave a handwritten complaint to the management team amid the hiring process. Assertions like these can, of course, only be taken with a grain of salt, at this point. Nevertheless, it’s difficult to deny that there’s a common thread between these past rumors and this new report.

Amid the reported pushback, Camille Vasquez’s star continues to rise, both in the entertainment and legal spheres. After Johnny Depp earned a favorable ruling in his case, Vasquez was promoted to partner at her law firm, Brown Rudnick. She’s also become quite famous in general due to Depp and Amber Heard’s case . Some even referred to her as “Wonder Woman,” after she assisted an elderly lady on a flight. So if the NBC reports are to be believed, there’s an interesting dichotomy here, which sees Vasquez praised by part of the public and allegedly disliked by a portion of her colleagues.

It’s fair to assume that Camille Vasquez will keep to business as usual amid the rumors. And should the negative buzz be true, one can only imagine how NBC would choose to handle such controversy amongst its staffers.