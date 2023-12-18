After Law And Order: Organized Crime Cast Dean Norris As Stabler’s Brother, He Shared A Message About Working With Christopher Meloni

Law & Order: Organized Crime has already seen some changes ahead of its fourth season, such as tapping John Shiban as the new showrunner. Among the changes are the additions of two of Stabler’s brothers. They will surely bring some complications to his life, but it wouldn’t be Law & Order without at least some family drama. It was recently announced that Breaking Bad alum Dean Norris will be joining L&O as Randall Stabler, a successful real estate developer who left the family at a young age. While he and his brother Elliot have some tension on screen, the actor is as excited as ever to bring something new to the series.

Not long after news broke of his new role, Norris took to Instagram to share his excitement with his followers. He is set to recur in a multi-episode arc, likely bringing some complications to Christopher Meloni’s Elliot's life. Despite the two having to act like they don’t like each other, Norris thinks it’s going to be a fun time:

Very excited to be working with my old bud Meloni. Gonna be a fun Winter Spring in NYC.

Norris and Meloni previously worked together in the 2014 comedy film Small Time. While they didn’t play brothers, they did portray sales partners at a used car dealership. Seeing them on screen again will surely be a sight to see. As of now, it’s unknown how long the arc will last, but there is always the possibility that Norris will return in the future.

Meanwhile, the role of Joe Jr. has yet to be cast. Reportedly the youngest Stabler brother, Joe Jr., was dishonorably discharged from the Army, and he now works for a British wine merchant. While he views Elliot as his hero, he doesn't really want his brother to see what he turned into. The role will likely be cast in the coming weeks, and hopefully, news about it will be released soon.

The series will finally be returning for Season 4 in January on the 2024 TV schedule. We don't know when the Stabler brothers will join the show specifically, but since there are only 13 episodes for the upcoming season, fans probably won’t have to wait too long. It’s going to be an interesting arc, and how it will impact Elliot both during and after will be something to look forward to, especially since Stabler's on-screen family is expanding.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 4 will premiere on Thursday, January 18 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC and will also be available with a Peacock subscription. It will once again close out the night following its Law & Order predecessors, making Law & Order Thursdays the place to be for yet another year.