Law And Order's Killer New 2024 Video Leaves Me Way More Hyped For One Show Than The Other Two

The three shows of NBC's Law & Order franchise are finally on the way back to primetime, with their long-awaited arrivals in the 2024 TV schedule coming in January. As usual, Law & Order will air at 8 p.m. ET, Law & Order: SVU will air at 9 p.m. ET, and Law & Order: Organized Crime will air at 10 p.m. ET on Thursdays. A new video has released to celebrate all three returns to the tune of "All These Things That I've Done" by The Killers, but it leaves me dying for one show more than the other two.

Somewhat amusingly, Law & Order and SVU have been airing long enough that both had already been on the air for years when The Killers released "All These Things That I've Done" on their 2004 album Hot Fuss, but I never would have thought to pair the song with the NBC hits circa 2023. The result was a promo that seems downright cinematic, and I'd be lying if I said I haven't already rewatched it a few times. Take a look, and see if it leaves you hyped for one show over the others as well:

Can we just fast-forward through the holiday season until January 18, when the Law & Order shows take over NBC's Thursday night lineup?! In all seriousness, as somebody who was both listening to that song on repeat and watching the franchise back in 2004, I'm even more ready for the shows to return than I was after Ice-T channeled his inner Odafin Tutola to interrogate Blake Shelton. That said, the blast from the past with the song choice isn't why the video has me looking forward to seeing SVU's Benson and Co. back in action more than either of the other two squads.

The video, which is comprised of footage from the 2022-2023 TV season, seems designed to promote SVU over L&O and Organized Crime. Not only does it open on Mariska Hargitay's face before showing Christopher Meloni and then Sam Waterston, but the first line in the video is one of Benson's. Then, Hargitay gets the last moment of the video, with the final beat of the song. How am I supposed to not want to see some new SVU content ASAP?!

Of course, more content has been posted for SVU Season 25 than Organized Crime Season 4 or L&O Season 23, although OC bringing in more Stablers has been confirmed and the original show is losing a series regular. Mariska Hargitay posted some behind-the-scenes photos celebrating Season 25, and then added one that includes the returning Kelli Giddish alongside the other series regulars:

Kelli Giddish has been announced as returning for the Season 25 premiere, so fans shouldn't count on seeing her back as Rollins as a series regular. There are also casting questions for Law & Order and Organized Crime, with the departure of Jeffrey Donovan opening up a slot for a new partner for Mehcad Brooks' Jalen Shaw on L&O, and OC losing a member of the team in the Season 3 finale with Jamie Whelan's death.

Luckily, there is a date by which we can finally hope to get some answers about leftover questions from the spring finales: January 18, starting with Law & Order at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. In the remaining weeks of hiatus, you can always revisit earlier episodes of SVU, L&O, and Organized Crime streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription.