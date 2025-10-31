Law & Order: SVU Promo Reveals Some OG Law And Order Characters Crossing Over, But I’m Just Excited Ice-T Will Be Back

On the heels of a Law & Order: SVU episode (available streaming now with a Peacock subscription) that really showcased the benefits of having Aimé Donna Kelly as a series regular and Kelli Giddish back full-time as Amanda Rollins, fans are in for what looks like a pretty big episode next in the fall 2025 TV schedule. The preview reveals that some characters from Law & Order will be crossing over to the spinoff, which definitely doesn’t happen every week. Still, I’m the most excited to get confirmation that Ice-T will finally be back as Fin.

SVU and Law & Order have only done one mega two-part crossover in recent years, but the seventh episode of Season 27, called “False Idols,” is about to bring in both DA Nick Baxter (Tony Goldwyn) and ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) for a mini crossover. While that should be a treat for fans who watch both shows, SVU loyalists may be happier to see Fin back in action. Take a look:

Law and Order SVU 27x07 Promo "False Idols" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

A case must be pretty serious if the District Attorney has a part to play outside of his own show, and it should be interesting to see how Price and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) bounce off of each other after their interactions in last season’s two-parter. As for Fin, he has been absent for more than half of Season 27, with Ice-T only appearing as more than a name in the credits in the first and third episodes so far.

There was a good reason for that early on after he – to quote Ice-T – got “Fd up” in the premiere when his attempt to intervene on what appeared to be an assault ended with him in the hospital, robbed of his gun. I’m a little nervous to see if there’s fallout between Fin and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) after she felt that he betrayed her in the Season 27 opener by not telling her about his weapon.

The synopsis for “False Idols” teases that “Fin has a challenging day of work” while the squad is on the case of determining fact from fiction with a famous author involved. Since Fin and Benson’s friendship has been solid through so many highs and lows over their 26 seasons together – not the least of which were Stabler’s exit and then return – I’d hate for them to have a permanent wedge between them due to his actions in the premiere.

Honestly, the man might have been too concussed to think clearly when he made the decision to lie to his captain! Whatever the current status quo of their relationship as friends and coworkers, fans do have an extra week to wait before getting a look. “False Idols” won’t air until Thursday, November 13 in its usual 9 p.m. ET time slot on NBC between Law & Order at 8 p.m. ET and Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 p.m. ET.

Instead of another Law & Order Thursday next week on November 6, NBC is going in a very different direction with the Wicked: One Wonderful Night TV special to hype the upcoming release of Wicked: For Good in the 2025 movie release schedule. Suffice it to say that there will be a lot more singing on a Wicked Thursday than has ever happened on a Law & Order Thursday!

The wait for the return on November 13 should be worth it. Not only is SVU finally bringing back Fin and delivering a mini crossover, but the OG Law & Order will finally introduce David Ajala’s new detective as the replacement for Mehcad Brooks’ Jalen Shaw.