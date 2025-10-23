CBS’ FBI Teams Maggie Up With The New Agent In Exclusive Photos, And Missy Peregrym Hyped What’s ‘Really Fun’ About The Episode
The ladies are teaming up!
FBI returned to CBS for Season 8 in the fall 2025 TV schedule with a premiere that delivered one of the biggest shocks of the series to date, with the key death leading up to the introduction of a new agent. Law & Order: SVU alum Juliana Aidén Martinez joins the cast of FBI in the not-too-distant future as Agent Eva Ramos, and some exclusive details about an upcoming episode reveal that she'll be teaming up with Missy Peregrym's Maggie Bell.
Between the photos, storyline tease, and what Peregrym herself told CinemaBlend about working together, all signs point towards a lot on the way in this upcoming episode, called "Falsetto" and scheduled to air on November 10.
What To Expect From "Falsetto"
"Falsetto" will be the fifth episode of Season 8, so Eva Ramos – who is set to debut on FBI in the upcoming third episode – will have had at least a little bit of time to settle into the team at 26 Fed. While she'll primarily work with Scola after the death of Dani in the premiere (which is available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription), the logline from CBS previews a switch of the usual partner dynamics in "Falsetto":
It's not unprecedented for the agents to swap partners, even if Maggie is usually in action by OA's side rather than anybody else. Showrunner Mike Weiss spoke with CinemaBlend about Eva coming to the team as a former federal prosecutor "before switching and going and getting trained at Quantico and becoming an FBI agent."
He previewed that the character is "really fun in interviews," but one photo from "Falsetto" provides a look at the character out in the field rather than the interview box. Take a look:
The pair aren't wearing the bulletproof vests with "FBI" emblazoned on them, so it seems that the two agents aren't expecting action in the above photo. That's not the case for a second picture, showing them armed, ready, and supported by other law enforcement officers:
Fans will have to tune in to "Falsetto" on Monday, November 10 at 9 p.m. ET to find out what kind of a team these two are (and where OA and Scola will be), but the details for the episode definitely add context to what Missy Peregrym shared ahead of Season 8 in addition to addressing Isobel's fate.
What Missy Peregrym Said About Maggie And Eva
I spoke with Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki ahead of the Season 8 premiere, when there were still several weeks before Juliana Aidén Martinez would make her debut as Eva Ramos on FBI. That didn't mean that the leading lady didn't have great things to say about Eva's addition to the team, and the episode that pairs them. Peregrym shared:
It's not surprising to learn that Martinez will work with John Boyd a lot in Season 8, after the showrunner said that the writers wanted to "go with a girl who can absolutely keep up with [Scola], mentally and verbally" in the ongoing effort to find him a new full-time partner after TIff's exit.
Apparently, Maggie and Eva will get their chance for "kicking ass" while OA and Scola are off-screen. And who knows? Since Isobel fortunately survived her ordeal from the end of Season 7, maybe she'll make that duo of ladies into a trio. Missy Peregrym went on to address how tight-knit the team is in the eighth season:
Just as Missy Peregrym had a suggestion for how Maggie and Tiff's farewell should go in early Season 7, she weighed in on the approach to Maggie and Eva with Juliana Aidén Martinez settling into the team. "Falsetto" will be Martinez's third episode of the series. In contrast, Peregrym's Maggie and Zeeko Zaki's OA have been partners for well over a hundred episodes by this point. The actress went on to reflect on what's "easier" about working with Zaki:
Keep tuning in to CBS on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET for the newest episodes of FBI, which can bring Isobel back into the fold after her brush with death and incorporate the newest agent. Regular viewers of the wider Dick Wolf TV universe will already be familiar with Juliana Aidén Martinez as an actress; she was a series regular on Law & Order: SVU Season 26. The notable episode for Eva and Maggie airs on November 10.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television.
