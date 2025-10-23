CBS’ FBI Teams Maggie Up With The New Agent In Exclusive Photos, And Missy Peregrym Hyped What’s ‘Really Fun’ About The Episode

FBI returned to CBS for Season 8 in the fall 2025 TV schedule with a premiere that delivered one of the biggest shocks of the series to date, with the key death leading up to the introduction of a new agent. Law & Order: SVU alum Juliana Aidén Martinez joins the cast of FBI in the not-too-distant future as Agent Eva Ramos, and some exclusive details about an upcoming episode reveal that she'll be teaming up with Missy Peregrym's Maggie Bell.

Between the photos, storyline tease, and what Peregrym herself told CinemaBlend about working together, all signs point towards a lot on the way in this upcoming episode, called "Falsetto" and scheduled to air on November 10.

What To Expect From "Falsetto"

"Falsetto" will be the fifth episode of Season 8, so Eva Ramos – who is set to debut on FBI in the upcoming third episode – will have had at least a little bit of time to settle into the team at 26 Fed. While she'll primarily work with Scola after the death of Dani in the premiere (which is available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription), the logline from CBS previews a switch of the usual partner dynamics in "Falsetto":

Maggie partners with Eva to hunt a killer after a shocking daytime stabbing in a NYC park. After a subsequent murder, they realize the assassin has a hit list, begging the question: 'Who's on it and who's next?,' on FBI.

It's not unprecedented for the agents to swap partners, even if Maggie is usually in action by OA's side rather than anybody else. Showrunner Mike Weiss spoke with CinemaBlend about Eva coming to the team as a former federal prosecutor "before switching and going and getting trained at Quantico and becoming an FBI agent."

He previewed that the character is "really fun in interviews," but one photo from "Falsetto" provides a look at the character out in the field rather than the interview box. Take a look:

The pair aren't wearing the bulletproof vests with "FBI" emblazoned on them, so it seems that the two agents aren't expecting action in the above photo. That's not the case for a second picture, showing them armed, ready, and supported by other law enforcement officers:

Fans will have to tune in to "Falsetto" on Monday, November 10 at 9 p.m. ET to find out what kind of a team these two are (and where OA and Scola will be), but the details for the episode definitely add context to what Missy Peregrym shared ahead of Season 8 in addition to addressing Isobel's fate.

What Missy Peregrym Said About Maggie And Eva

I spoke with Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki ahead of the Season 8 premiere, when there were still several weeks before Juliana Aidén Martinez would make her debut as Eva Ramos on FBI. That didn't mean that the leading lady didn't have great things to say about Eva's addition to the team, and the episode that pairs them. Peregrym shared:

She has a really interesting background. She was a prosecutor first, so the way that she deals with victims and engages with suspects is different than how we would, and it's nice. I can't wait to say it too, because obviously she's working with John [Boyd] a lot. We got to do an episode together when the boys were off, so that was really fun, just to have two girls out there kicking ass. So it's been a lot of fun. It's nice having her here.

It's not surprising to learn that Martinez will work with John Boyd a lot in Season 8, after the showrunner said that the writers wanted to "go with a girl who can absolutely keep up with [Scola], mentally and verbally" in the ongoing effort to find him a new full-time partner after TIff's exit.

(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Apparently, Maggie and Eva will get their chance for "kicking ass" while OA and Scola are off-screen. And who knows? Since Isobel fortunately survived her ordeal from the end of Season 7, maybe she'll make that duo of ladies into a trio. Missy Peregrym went on to address how tight-knit the team is in the eighth season:

So steady, so much that when I was working with Juliana, I was like, 'We need to put some more stuff in here, with the fact that me and Juliana have never worked together before, and have this element in there.' Because you can write [Zeeko and I] whatever and we know exactly what we're going to do and how we're going to play it. It's really fun actually, just getting to go to set and go, 'Okay, you can do this. You say this, let's just go over here. You should handle that part. I'll do this part.' And it's just very quick now.

Just as Missy Peregrym had a suggestion for how Maggie and Tiff's farewell should go in early Season 7, she weighed in on the approach to Maggie and Eva with Juliana Aidén Martinez settling into the team. "Falsetto" will be Martinez's third episode of the series. In contrast, Peregrym's Maggie and Zeeko Zaki's OA have been partners for well over a hundred episodes by this point. The actress went on to reflect on what's "easier" about working with Zaki:

It's so much easier because we've worked together for so long. And also, I think that shows on screen that we have this ease and that we care about each other as much as we do, and it's nice. We do in real life and we do on screen. I think there's a lot of stuff that kind of gets translated over from our personal lives, which is ideal if you're working with someone so much.

Keep tuning in to CBS on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET for the newest episodes of FBI, which can bring Isobel back into the fold after her brush with death and incorporate the newest agent. Regular viewers of the wider Dick Wolf TV universe will already be familiar with Juliana Aidén Martinez as an actress; she was a series regular on Law & Order: SVU Season 26. The notable episode for Eva and Maggie airs on November 10.