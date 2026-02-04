Law And Order: SVU’s Shelved Episode Will Air After All With An FBI Vet Replacing Timothy Busfield

NBC's lineup for Law & Order: SVU in the 2026 TV schedule changed after just one episode back from the winter hiatus when news broke of allegations against guest star Timothy Busfield, resulting in his episode being pulled just days before it was scheduled to air. At the time, it was unknown if Busfield's character was so central to the episode that there was no salvaging it or if NBC would find a way to air it without him. Now, we have an answer: FBI and Dexter vet David Zayas will take over the role for the episode.

After Zayas appeared in an arc of FBI's third and fourth seasons, this guest gig on SVU will mark his return to the expansive Dick Wolf TV universe, although he won't be reprising the role that was such a menace to Jubal (Jeremy Sisto) and Isobel (Alana De La Garza) on the CBS series. Deadline reports that Zayas was recast as the guest star for the next episode, called "Corrosive," and he'll play the judge originally portrayed by Busfield prior to an arrest warrant being issued for him for alleged child abuse.

Per the outlet, "Corrosive" will tackle abuse over the course of a case that involves a respected judge being threatened, presumably the character now being played by Zayas. That does make it sound like ADA Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and Co. will have more involvement with the judge than just the usual gavel-banging and and in-chambers meetings that are usually to be expected within the Law & Order world.

(Image credit: Michael Parmelee/ CBS)

While David Zayas only appeared in three episodes of FBI as Antonio Vargas, the drug lord had a powerful impact on the series, with his actions leading to the death of an FBI Assistant Direct and a permanent change to the cast. While we can't say for certain until his upcoming episode of SVU airs on NBC and streams with a Peacock subscription, I think it's a safe bet that the judge he's playing on Mariska Hargitay's show will be a far cry from the drug lord menacing Jubal on FBI.

Per tradition with Law & Order: SVU castings, it's worth looking back at an actor's credits to see if they've appeared in the Dick Wolf world and/or how often they've been back. For David Zayas, the judge he plays in "Corrosive" will be his second character on SVU. Meanwhile, he's appeared as two different characters on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, five characters on Law & Order, one character on Chicago P.D. Then, of course, are his three episodes of FBI. all of which are available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.

Unfortunately, fans are in for a bit of a wait before seeing David Zayas playing the character originally intended for Timothy Busfield. Law & Order: SVU is currently on another mini hiatus. There is good news, though; "Corrosive" will be the first SVU episode back on NBC after the Olympics coverage is done for the year. I'm curious to find out if we'll ever learn how much needed to be reshot for the episode, but only time will tell.