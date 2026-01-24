Nathan Fillion Talks Return Of The Rookie’s ‘Tricky’ Villain Oscar, And I’m Eager To See What He’s Got Cooking Up For Nolan

After quite a long wait, The Rookie Season 8 is finally airing on the 2026 TV schedule. The new episodes pick up after the events of the Season 7 finale, which saw Nathan Fillion’s John Nolan getting kidnapped by infamous villain Oscar Hutchinson (Matthew Glave). That marked Oscar's first appearance since escaping prison in the Season 6 finale. Hutchinson has been causing trouble for Fillion’s titular officer since the very first season and, now he's set to return this season as well. Fillion teased that comeback, and I’m now pumped to see what happens.

What Nathan Fillion Said About Oscar’s Return

Since Nolan was kidnapped and nearly killed the last time he saw Oscar, it's safe to say that the officer won’t be ecstatic to see him again. It’s unknown what exactly will bring Oscar back into the fold, as varied developments brought him into contact with Nolan in the past. Nolan's need for help or vice versa, Oscar's donation of an organ and his prison escape are among the factors that have brought them together. Fillion spoke to TV Insider about what’s in store when Oscar eventually returns, and he’s going to have some tricks up his sleeve:

It’s such a tricky thing because Matty who plays Oscar, Matthew Glave, he is incredibly charming. He’s never not charming. And we’re tricked into thinking that we like him, but we don’t. We like to hate him. He’s a terrible human being. He is a psychotic human being. He does not care about anyone except himself. And so sometimes it’s tricky because he’s charming, because he’s funny, because he’s so dry. It’s tricky. But no, Nolan does not like Oscar, and Nolan does not want to give Oscar the benefit of the doubt. He knows Oscar too well.

When it comes to Oscar, it's hard to know what to expect, especially since he loves getting under Nolan’s skin. Details surrounding his return have not been revealed, but I'd expect The Rookie to find a surprising way to bring the "tricky" Oscar back into the fold. Regardless of how Nolan and Oscar cross paths again, though, I'm just glad they'll be sharing the screen again.

Why I’m Eager For Oscar’s Return

As previously mentioned, Nolan and Oscar have a long history (and they're definitely no Chenford). Oscar made his first appearance in Season 1, Episode 15, “Manhunt,” when he was apprehended after trying to steal a car from a parking lot after escaping from a prison bus crash. Since then, he’s returned on various occasions, and Nolan becomes more and more annoyed to see him every time. At this point, Nolan seems very aware of what Oscar is capable of and knows of his habit of escaping a situation.

Oscar Hutchinson is one of those characters fans love to hate and hate to love. Despite how bad he is, I find it entertaining whenever he pops up, because his presence sparks some comedic scenes. Plus, his fixation on Nolan prompts him to make some wild choices, which make for great TV. Oscar is one of those villains who I just get excited to see, because he makes the show more interesting, and I wouldn't be surprised if he was one of the reasons why Fillion loves the job so much.

It feels likely that more details about Oscar’s return will be revealed sooner rather than later but, for now, fans will have to keep theorizing just what will go down. In the meantime, know that The Rookie will be shifting to a new day starting this Monday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, following American Idol. And, of course, the series will still be streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.