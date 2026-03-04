'I'm Alive.' Megan Fox Bursts Back Onto Instagram With A Thirst Trap And The Most Memorable Caption
Plus, MGK’s flirty comment…
It’s been over a year since Megan Fox wiped her Instagram in December 2024, leaving her 20 million+ followers wanting as she maintained radio (or social media, rather) silence to give birth to her and Machine Gun Kelly’s “celestial seed” last March. Well the Jennifer’s Body legend just stormed back into our parasocial lives, posting several thirst traps to let fans know she’s alive, and they were accompanied by the most iconic caption.
Can we all agree that nobody does pants-free like Megan Fox? So I’d have to say that there was probably no better way for the actress to make her big return to social media, sharing several photos in which she strikes assorted seductive poses. Check out the Instagram post:
Megan Fox sports a black corset and thong with her thigh-high stockings. No pants were harmed (or worn) in the making of this social media post, however, as she finished the look with 27-inch heels (OK, that may be a slight exaggeration) adorned with marijuana leaves and a studded choker. Her dark brown hair was parted in the center and hung down her back.
If the look wasn’t memorable enough, she paired it with a fairly nihilistic caption, reading:
She promoted her return to Instagram in her Stories as well, posting a pic letting fans know, “i’m alive” while sharing a new pose in the same outfit:
As if this all weren’t exciting enough, within hours of Megan Fox’s big comeback, none other than Machine Gun Kelly hit the comments section with a flirty reaction to the thirst trap, saying:
His comment went viral, garnering more than 16,000 likes in the first three hours.
It’s unknown exactly where Megan Fox and MGK’s relationship currently stands, with a source saying in January that the two were only co-parenting at this point and that it’s unlikely they will rekindle their romance.
The couple first got together back in 2020, after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, and in 2022 they got engaged. Two years later, however, Megan Fox called off the engagement as rumors spread that she’d become aware that he’d cheated on her. Not long after came their pregnancy announcement and her drop-off from social media.
After Saga Blade Fox-Baker was born in March 2025, it was reported that MGK — real name Colson Baker — was staying at Megan Fox’s house, but only for the purpose of helping out with the baby. In September, sources claimed that Machine Gun Kelly hoped to reconcile, and by November there were rumors that they had gotten back together, though others said things between them remained complicated.
Whatever their relationship status is, it sounds like they’re really putting their daughter first and focusing on that aspect of their family, and you can’t ask for much more than that. Unless it’s thirst traps. We’ll always take more Megan Fox pantsless thirst traps.
