Law And Order: SVU’s Newest Detective Thinks Benson ‘Can’t Stand’ Him In New Episode Clip, And He Has A Point

The Winter Olympics have come to an end on NBC, which means the return of Law & Order: SVU on Thursday nights in the 2026 TV schedule after a month off. The first episode back will involve an attempt on the life of a respected judge, and an exclusive clip reveals that Detective Griffin and Captain Curry will find themselves in a strange situation within a college dorm. Whether or not this is taking place at the dreaded Hudson University, Griffin seems to have a short fuse... and a suspicion that Benson isn't his biggest fan. Take a look, above!

The new episode on February 26 is called "Corrosive," and involves an anonymous video posted to the Special Victims tip line tying to the attempt on a judge's life. It appears that Curry will be partnered with the unit's newest detective for at least part of the case, with Rollins tasked with helping a victim in the wake of their abuse. While fans will have to tune in for the full context of why Matt (Dan Thompson) seems so scared of speaking to the cops in front of Elsa (Hannah Masi) about one of their roommates, Griffin apparently doesn't even need for Benson to be in the room to declare that she can't stand him.

Mariska Hargitay's character has certainly had some detectives she's liked more than others, and Griffin has been a relatively small thorn in her side compared to others she's encountered at the NYPD over the years. That said, he has a point about him not exactly being her favorite person, and not just because of how happy she was to welcome Rollins back full-time. Going rogue to arrest a college kid for obstruction might not do much to help his standing with her.

Griffin came into the unit with ties to Detective Chief Tynan that weren't entirely clear, which has generated some tension between Benson her newest detective. Still, I don't know that he's right that his boss "can't stand" him. Just because Tynan has become Benson's pseudo-nemesis doesn't mean Griffin has to to do the same. The timing doesn't exactly work in his favor that he's in the mix more than Fin recently, with Ice-T having a reduced role in Season 27 after his character was injured back in the fall. (You can stream Season 27 so far now with a Peacock subscription.)

Interestingly, this episode was initially planned to air earlier in the season, but was shelved due to allegations against guest star Timothy Busfield. The role was recast, with FBI alum David Zayas now set to portray the judge. Tune in to NBC on Thursday, February 26 at 9 p.m. ET for the first post-Olympics episode of Law & Order: SVU, or stream next day on Peacock. As always, SVU follows sister series Law & Order on Thursday nights, while the wait continues for news of the future of Law & Order: Organized Crime.