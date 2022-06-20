Law And Order’s Christopher Meloni Shared Hilarious Father’s Day Text From His Kid, And I’m Loving Their Relationship

Another Father’s Day has come and gone and, on it, we honored all of the dads out there. As you'd imagine, a number of celebrities got in on the celebration as well, including Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Christopher Meloni. The actor did so by taking to social media on the special day and sharing a hilarious Father’s Day text from his kid. And after seeing it for myself, I'm really loving the relationship they seem to have!

While many know Christopher Meloni as a Law & Order OG, that's not his most important job. If you ask him, he'd probably say that being a dad two his two kids. On Father's Day, star went on Twitter and shared a very funny text from one of them, who described a delightful experience they had while at a drag bar. Check it out for yourself down below:

Fathers Day text from my kid pic.twitter.com/2HQ7Ug7WChJune 20, 2022 See more

I guess that sharp wit runs in the family. Needless to say, that's definitely the actor's kid, and you can't help but love that message. It definitely doesn't seem to hurt to have a famous parent, though I would assume that the star's kids don't rely too heavily on that. Nevertheless, I'm sure they don't mind having their drinks covered.

While Christopher Meloni is daddy to his own kids, the actor has also turned into quite the “Zaddy” when it comes to viewers, something that needs to be celebrated. Earlier this year, the former SVU star revealed that he knows what fans think of him and even brought up a viral butt photo that. If there's anything that we know about Meloni, it's that he's incredibly self-aware, a trait that he seems to have passed down to his offspring.

I really appreciate that his kid has a similar sense of humor, though it's hard to say if it matches that of the star himself. Last month he trolled reports that accused him of having a “big ego” and a gym on set and, naturally, he proved them wrong by proving them right with a hilarious Instagram video.

The 61-year-old Christopher Meloni doesn’t mention his two kids very often on social media but, when he does, it’s all out of love and jokes, like his recent post on Instagram. Between his work and social media activities, hopefully, he's able to kick back sometime soon and have a drink of his own. The star went on to joke that he always tells bartenders who he is and never gets free drinks, though. On the bright side, maybe his kid can give him a hand in that department.

Make sure to watch Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler when the third season of Law & Order: Organized Crime arrives this fall on Thursdays on NBC!