Ahead Of Law And Order’s Next Mini Crossover With SVU, I’m Missing Christopher Meloni’s Organized Crime More Than Ever
The Law & Order world is wider than just two shows.
We're a full month into the 2025 TV schedule by this point, but Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 still has not received a premiere date on Peacock. It will be the show's first season as a streaming original rather than an NBC series airing after Law & Order: SVU on Thursday nights, but it was the latest NBC Thursday that made me start missing Christopher Meloni's spinoff all over again, and it's all because of a promo that confirmed the next mini crossover in the Law & Order world. Tony Goldwyn is joining Mariska Hargitay in just a couple weeks.
The preview that aired after the latest episode of SVU, which is available streaming now with a Peacock subscription and also dropped an intriguing mention of Benson's backstory, mostly looks like business as usual for the show about – to quote the opening narration – "sexually-based offenses" that are "considered especially heinous." That is, until a quick shot of Law & Order series regular Tony Goldwyn in a car as DA Nick Baxter, seemingly meeting with Peter Scanavino's ADA Carisi and Captain Benson herself. Take a look:
There's no reason to believe that this episode of SVU will include any more allusions to Organized Crime than usual... which is to say, no allusions to Organized Crime. Still, seeing two of the three current Law & Order shows sharing characters reminds me of when there were three NBC shows' worth of characters to share, and OC has some of the most interesting figures in the L&O corner of the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe.
Plus, some newcomers are on the way who sound like intriguing additions to the world, such as Wayward Pines' Jason Patrick as a new detective and a Criminal Minds alum playing a character with ties to Stabler's past. I'm not sure what the departure of showrunner John Shiban means for the timeline for Season 5, but I'm hoping it premieres before the season finales of Law & Order and especially SVU, which presumably air in May.
And yes, I'm one of many who enjoy seeing Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay occasionally on the same show after they spent more than a decade playing partners on SVU, although I'm definitely not among those who were devastated by SVU's Benson/Stabler kiss fake-out. The two actors are just great on screen together, and not many TV duos have nearly as much history. Whether the characters are getting along swimmingly or Stabler is reminding me of how he handled The Letter, they're never boring!
So, is there any chance of an OC character showing up on one of NBC's current Law & Order shows before the end of the 2024-2025 TV season? My fingers are certainly crossed. For some reason, though, I can more easily imagine SVU characters showing up on Organized Crime. Perhaps that's just because it's fun to wonder who would be most likely to swear on Peacock vs. what can be said on NBC!
For now, fans can always keep tuning in to NBC on Thursday nights for a double dose of Law & Order and revisit the first four seasons of Organized Crime on Peacock. Tony Goldwyn brings Nick Baxter to SVU in the next new episode on February 13.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.