As A Lifelong Paramore Fan, Seeing Viral TikToks Of Swifties Only Now Being Introduced To The Band Via The Eras Tour Is Making Me (More) Emo

As if Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour wasn’t already a dream of a stadium show for Swifties like me, it somehow got better. Right now, as part of Swift's list of projects, she's touring all over Europe this summer, she has been taking along my favorite band of all time, Paramore. So, as you can imagine, my FOMO is all over the place right now. I cannot even begin to comprehend seeing these two artists whose music practically raised me in the same evening. However, my emo heart can settle for all the love the pop-punk band is getting whilst being the biggest show on the road right now and getting discovered for the first time by so many people.

Look, I’ve grown up seeing Taylor Swift receive her fully merited flowers for her great talent and success in the music industry over the years. One can certainly argue the singer is the biggest artist in the world right now and an all-time great performer. Just look at her go the other night in Lyon, France... in the rain:

But on the other hand, right now it’s really satisfying to see Paramore get to share the Eras Tour stage with Taylor Swift night after night by opening the show. Swifties are taking notice of Paramore on the tour too, and it’s really warming my heart. Check this out:

Because Taylor Swift’s draw is so huge, much bigger than that of Paramore, I just know that thousands of people have been experiencing my favorite band for the first time via the Eras Tour.

As someone who has gone to see Paramore live on multiple occasions, I can attest that there’s nothing quite like the stage presence its lead singer Hayley Williams and the band bring to the stage when they play their music. As Paramore tours with Swift, more people are taking to TikTok to give them love, like this fan:

One especially major topic of discussion that has been shouted out about Paramore on the Eras Tour is how great of a vocalist Hayley Williams is. As a lifelong fan who has been shouting from the rooftops about how underrated she is when we talk about the best vocalists of our time, I appreciate that this video brings that to light:

When Paramore played at Lisbon, Portugal a couple of weeks ago, the crowd even gave the band a standing ovation after their set, which had Hayley Williams getting overwhelmed with emotion. Check it out:

Oh, and take a look at this video of the crowd absolutely living for “Still Into You.” It basically looks like a Paramore concert:

Here’s one more video. A young Swiftie even flagged down Hayley Williams after her set in Lyon, France to trade friendship bracelets. So, can we start adding Paramore lyrics to our lists of Eras Tour friendship bracelet ideas now?

Alright, I’m even more emo now!