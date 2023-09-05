Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Concert Film: Release Date, Trailer And Other Things We Know

I want to say that it’s been a long time coming, but really, did we ever think we were going to be able to see Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film before the actual tour was over? I didn’t. I really didn’t. And yet, here we are. What’s more, the massively anticipated concert film is set to arrive in theaters in a matter of weeks -- a month and change, as of right now. The Eras Tour kicked off its North American run earlier in 2023 — complete with amazing songs from several eras of the musician’s career, gorgeous costumes, talented dancers and backup singers, and amazing surprise songs — and wrapped up its final few 2023 North American shows in August. The tour itself is far from over — Swift will be moving through other countries starting later this year and well into 2024, before heading back to North America for additional shows.

Whether or not you’re able to catch The Eras Tour live and in person, if you haven’t already, if you’re in North America, you’ll be able to see it on the big screen soon! So let’s make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it because Taylor Swift The Eras Tour is coming and we are ready for it. Here’s what we know about the concert film…

One thing to note - the images in this article are photos that were taken of the tour at various shows and not necessarily the shows featured in the concert film.

Any Swiftie will tell you that good things happen around the number 13, and in October, that will undoubtedly be the case. Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert film, which was shot at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, releases in theaters in North America on October 13, 2023. As Taylor Swift said in her Instagram post, the concert film will be available in theaters starting that Friday…

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 🫶 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)

It looks like she even worked in a reference to the “Delicate” chant ("1, 2, 3, let’s go bitch!").

October 13th isn’t the only day the concert film will be in theaters. As Taylor Swift stated in her post, the film will be available starting October 13th, so we know the film is expected to be in theaters for days (and possibly weeks or month, but more on that in a minute).

Tickets are already available to pre-order at AMC Theatres, Regal, Cinemark and other theaters. Tickets are priced at $19.89 (a nod to the upcoming release of 1989 Taylor’s Version, no doubt), and $13.13 for children, though the exact price might vary based on taxes and other factors.

Watch the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Concert Film Trailer

In addition to the announcement, we were given a small preview of the concert film from the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour movie trailer. Check it out below.

The trailer does a lovely job of hyping up the concert film, offering snippets of the recorded show, more than a few glimpses of the incredible costumes, sets and dancing, and part of the "Cruel Summer" bridge to replay over and over while we wait for October to see the full show.

How long will Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Be In Theaters?

As for how long the movie will be playing in theaters, that’s a bit less clear. We know that it's showing in theaters during the weekend of October 13th, but beyond that, we’re going off of reported information from Puck (via Billboard), which breaks down alleged details about the deal that was made for the film between AMC and Scott Swift. In the report, it's mentioned that part of the deal allegedly required theaters to carry the film for at least four weeks, and can continue to show it for up to twenty-six weeks under the terms of the deal. Again, this is unconfirmed, reported information. But if it’s accurate, it sounds like the film will be in theaters until at least mid-November, after which it would be up to the theaters whether or not to continue showing it in the months that follow.

When And Where Will The Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Concert Film Be Available Streaming?

The Puck article we mentioned above also reports (again, via Billboard) that part of the deal made by the Swifts was that they would be allowed to make Taylor Swift The Eras Tour concert film available streaming after thirteen weeks. By that math, and assuming this information is accurate, that would mean that the earliest we might see the concert film streaming would be in January 2024.

As for where it’ll be available streaming, that’s anyone’s guess right now. The Reputation concert film landed at Netflix, however folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions — which was a bit of a documentary and a bit of a concert film (minus the live audience) — streamed on Disney+. So based on previous Taylor Swift concert films in recent years, there isn't really an obvious guess as to where Taylor Swift The Eras Tour might be streaming. We’ll have to wait and see what information comes in about this in the coming weeks and months.

Sam Wrench Directs Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Concert Film

We don’t know much about the goings on behind the scenes for the making of the concert film, but we do know who’s directing it. As stated on the image for the concert film (above), Sam Wrench is directing the movie. Sam Wrench is no stranger to directing high profile concert films. His credits include Lizzo: Live in Concert, Billie Eilish Live at O2 (for which he was nominated for a Grammy), Mary J. Blige: The London Sessions and BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage - LA.

Other Things We Know

As far as the actual length of the movie, AMC and Cinemark’s pages both list the runtime for the film as two hours and forty minutes. So not quite as long as the length of the actual live show, but that could be due to editing to trim down the relatively brief breaks between Eras when Taylor Swift disappears backstage to switch costumes.

We don’t know what surprise songs will be featured during the acoustic set that’ll presumably be included during the Eras Tour film. We do know which songs were performed during Taylor Swift’s Los Angeles shows in August. I won’t spoil them here, but you can find those titles in our list of Eras Tour surprise songs. The featured songs in the concert film will presumably be two of those, but we’ll have to wait and see.

And that’s about everything we know so far. Some of it, as mentioned, is reported information, so we’ll aim to keep this updated if and when more confirmed information is revealed. In the meantime, who’s counting (<whispers> one, two three…) down to October 13th?