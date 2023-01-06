Lisa Vanderpump Seems To Shade Lisa Rinna Over RHOBH Exit, While Harry Hamlin Explains What Got Her 'Into Trouble' On The Show
Real Housewives fans weren't the only ones reacting to Lisa Rinna's exit.
For fans of the oft-expanding Real Housewives franchise, there’s rarely a dull moment to be had, and that was certainly true this week when Lisa Rinna revealed she would be leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after starring in the last eight seasons. To be expected, social media turned into a meme-splosion, with viewers celebrating, lamenting, and speculating about her high-profile exit, and someone who also seemed to react to Rinna’s update was RHOBH spinoff queen Lisa Vanderpump. All that happened as a recent interview with Harry Hamlin came out where he addressed what kept his wife in trouble as part of the reality show’s cast.
Lisa Vanderpump’s Presumed Reaction To Lisa Rinna’s Exit
As one of the original members of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, and one who has maintained the long-running Vanderpump Rules spinoff, Lisa Vanderpump is known for being quite opinionated where the franchise’s stars are concerned. She’s no stranger to heaping shade on people, even former co-stars, so it’s perhaps no big shocker that the Bravo mainstay took to Twitter with what many perceived to be a swipe at Lisa Rinna following the latter’s announcement.
Ding dong.January 6, 2023
For theoretical clarification, this would be only part of the song title (and lyric) “Ding dong, the witch is dead,” from the ever-influential classic The Wizard of Oz, and not Vanderpump’s best impression of a doorbell. (If it was an impression, it’d be a B+.) And very few, if any, Real Housewives fans were confused about the reference, with the post being viewed over 2.2 million times, with thousands of likes and retweets.
Vanderpump, ever the tea stirrer, outwardly enjoyed herself while commenting on some of the replies below that post, with this arguably being the standout exchange:
- You are a so low-rent. Your actions speak for themselves and always have so I wouldn’t gloat. - @karaseitz
- Why follow somebody who is low rent? Silly girl. - @LisaVanderpump
Suffice to say Lisa Vanderpump, who notably helped out Garcelle Beauvais’ son with a job last summer, won’t be welcoming Lisa Rinna over to her spinoff, and won’t be teaming up on any reunion specials anytime soon. But she might just try and drop a house on her, at least metaphorically speaking.
Harry Hamlin On Lisa Rinna's Honesty
Meanwhile, some quotes from Lisa Rinna’s hubby Harry Hamlin are going around from an interview he had with People weeks ahead of the Real Housewives exit announcement, in which he spoke to her penchant for brazenly speaking her truths to others, even when it means dealing with some form of negative aftermath. Here’s how he put it:
One can only assume that Lisa Vanderpump and some of Rinna’s biggest naysayers would jump at the chance to try and prove Hamlin wrong in that respect, and that claim is particularly interesting in regards to her past claims about now-former co-star Erika Jayne and ex Tom Girardi’s legal issues. Whatever the case may be, it doesn’t seem likely that Rinna will stay out of the limelight for too long.
Harry Hamlin, meanwhile, is set to star in AMC+’s horror drama Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches opposite Alexandra Daddario, which premieres on Sunday, January 8, with a simulcast debut across all of the AMC Networks brands. Head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule to see what’s coming to the small screen soon both in and out of the Real Housewives franchise.
