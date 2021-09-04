Lisa Vanderpump Throws Shade At Former Vanderpump Rules Cast Member Stassi Schroeder Ahead Of Season 9

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is right around the corner, and the dynamic is going to be a whole lot different this year. Veteran show alums Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were all fired in 2020 after several racist and homophobic occurrences came to light. Then Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, suddenly quit. Though they might be gone, executive producer and matriarch Lisa Vanderpump hasn't forgotten them. That is, she hasn't forgotten to shade Schroeder, one of her favorite pastimes.

In case fans might be worried that the upcoming ninth season of Vanderpump Rules won't be as dramatic, what with all the newborn babies floating around, Lisa Vanderpump has some news for you. The answer is no, it's still dramatic, even without Stassi Schroeder’s frequent temper tantrums on the show. Vanderpump told Radar Online:

Well I wish that was true, but having babies didn't change them! I think some of the issues maybe are a little deeper, but I think as you mature and the friendships get older and more mature, so to speak, and developed, they also become more intense. There's more at stake… So I don't think you care less, I just think you maybe have slightly more in-depth conversations about it, rather than just chucking a drink at somebody and shouting, 'It's my birthday!'

The shade here is that Lisa Vanderpump is referring to Stassi Schroeder’s various birthday blow-ups while on the show. The most iconic of which took place back in 2013 when Schroeder and co-star Tom Schwartz started throwing drinks at each other after her ex, Jax Taylor, showed up at her party unannounced. Even as recently as Season 7, Schroeder was seen getting into a drunken argument on her birthday with Beau Clark, who is now her fiancé and father of her first child.

Lisa Vanderpump and Stassi Schroeder notoriously didn't get along for quite a while on Vanderpump Rules. Schroeder even exited the show for a brief time, but she eventually begged Vanderpump to be brought back into the fold. They rebuilt their relationship and, despite Schroeder’s firing, the two are still on good terms, with Vanderpump telling Us Weekly recently that she ran into her former waitress and that she wishes all the former castmates well.

Stassi Schroeder's tantrums might not be at the forefront of Vanderpump Rules anymore, but the drama is supposedly still at DEFCON-1 in Season 9. Lisa Vanderpump said about the new season:

It feels intimate – like, you get really into the core of issues. It's funny – it has a lot of humor in it this year. But it's also explosive, I have to say, and intense as well. That's four words. But yeah, all of those fit the above.

Previously, Lisa Vanderpump had shared that Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ relationship takes center stage in the new season. Apparently, the Vanderpump Rules cast are still partial to question the validity of Shay’s paramours. But judging by the new trailer, she still doesn't appreciate it very much.

It's still unclear if Stassi Schroeder and all the other Vanderpump Rules alum absences will be addressed in Season 9. Nevertheless, even now as a soon-to-be grandmother, Lisa Vanderpump can still casually shade them without batting an eye. Check out the premiere of the new season on September 28 on Bravo.