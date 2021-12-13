Lisa Vanderpump Drops Dirty Joke On Andy Cohen While Teasing The Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Bravo reunions are, quite simply, a beautiful sight to behold. Whether it's Shahs of Sunset arguments or Below Deck revelations or Real Housewives catfights, the reunions tend to deliver even more drama as they rehash the ups and downs of a season. (Case in point: RHBH’s sit-down that dug deep into Erika Jayne’s legal problems.) It will likely be no different for Vanderpump Rules, which is still in the throes of airing its Season 9 mishaps. The upcoming reunion already wrapped filming, and matriarch Lisa Vanderpump decided to drop one of her signature raunchy jokes on Andy Cohen whilst promoting it.

In fact, the dirty joke in question came right on the reunion set. Andy Cohen pulled Lisa Vanderpump aside amidst filming for a quick teaser video. The reality TV queen said it was “so much fun” but also lamented how she hadn't been on Cohen's talk show Watch What Happens Live in a while. Cohen harmlessly joked that she was blowing him off and, without batting an eye, Vanderpump quipped, “You wish.” I can't be sure, but it seems Cohen might not have caught the double entendre there. You be the judge – check out the clip from Instagram below:

Leave it to the restaurateur to still have the risqué British jokes on deck – even as a newly minted grandmother. The Bravo veteran also has some harsher jabs left in her for her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars. She joked in a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules that her ex-BFF, Kyle Richards, is probably down in her basement somewhere. (Richards has likewise mimicked the iconic “Goodbye, Kyle!” line on the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip crossover special.)

Beyond the teaser, it would seem to fans that there is a lot to discuss at the reunion. Andy Cohen will most likely have to address the huge elephant in the room of the absence of several ousted alums, as well as Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy breaking off their “Rachella” engagement that was filmed for the show. (Speculation has it that it was Leviss who wanted to go in a new direction.) We also kind of need more explanations concerning newcomer Brock Davies and his previous family situation.

Main castmate Lala Kent has teased that the reunion was not a good experience for her. Apparently, her co-stars leaned heavily into the comments she has made in recent weeks, and they didn't seem to havve much sympathy for her breakup with fiancé Randall Emmett. (The Midnight in the Switchgrass director and producer had allegedly cheated on the reality star with multiple women, prompting the split.) Kent has been raising their 8-month-old daughter solo and rebranding ever since. The reunion allegedly gets so intense, in fact, that the longtime alum ruminated that she might not return for Season 10.

Lisa Vanderpump herself captioned her reunion teaser that it was “a hell of a day.” Literally or figuratively, Lisa? Well, either way, I can't be more excited if I tried about what's in store. Keep watching the rest of Vanderpump Rules’ ninth season, as it airs on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST!