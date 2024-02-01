Logan Roy Hilariously Popped Up In An Emily In Paris-Inspired Commercial, And Now Succession Fans Want Even More Crossovers

Is that "Logan Roy's Not Really Dead" Theory real after all? Last we saw the Succession patriarch (played by Brian Cox), he was very much not alive on one of his many private jets, during the awards-worthy "Connor’s Wedding" episode of the show's fourth and, sadly, final season. But now the fictional media mogul has seemingly resurrected to make a very unexpected cameo in an Emily in Paris-inspired commercial for the French TV festival Series Mania.

Along with fans being totally baffled by Cox showing up in this silly ad, it has inspired other crossover ideas between Succession and other popular series. And honestly, I'd love to see some of these. However, before we get into the crossovers, take a look at this wild ad for yourself:

In the "Emily in Lille" parody, real-life Emily in Paris star Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu —who plays ultra-chic chief-marketing boss Sylvie Grateau in the Netflix series — is joined by her plucky employee "Emily Cooper," though here it's not Lily Collins playing the role but Series Mania's director Laurence Herszberg.

Together, they're trying to conceive a marketing plan for the festival, when "Emily" pitches a teaser "with international guests and celebrities." In the middle of their brainstorming, though, Sylvie gets a FaceTime call...from none other than Logan Roy himself. She is, understandably, confused:

Hello Logan! I thought you were dead?

However, after reassuring that he's "never felt better," Cox's Logan reveals that he's taking over Series Mania, before cackling like an evil cartoon character and leaving Sylvie and Co. scrambling to fix the marketing mess.

Though the parody clip isn't an actual Emily in Paris video—though, per the credits, the festival received approval from both Netflix and series creator Darren Star—it's got Succession fans talking over on social media about the humorous and unlikely crossover between the two series.

One Twitter user, @timmythick77, expressed their shock at the realization that "Succession and Emily in Paris are in the same universe:"

This implies that not only is Logan Roy not dead, but that Succession and Emily in Paris are in the same universe

Another poster, @remyedenmaria, joked that they can't believe the iconic character of Logan Roy was "resurrected" for the comedic clip:

Can't believe that the thing that of all the things that could have resurrected Logan Roy it was Emily in Paris

Yet another, @samiwittwer, hoped for more future onscreen interactions between Logan Roy and Sylvie Grateau:

Logan Roy becoming a regular on Emily in Paris would bring such joy to me

And it got Succession fans thinking beyond the world of Savoir—what about seeing Alan Ruck's Connor Roy ranting about cold butter on The Bear, as @gottafanmyself suggests?

the only succession character to actually deserve to have that crossover and it would make sense https://t.co/ddkOZu0hmBJanuary 26, 2024 See more

Other social-media users, like @cowbojs on Twitter, are all for seeing Succession's "human grease stain" Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) pop up in an episode or two of Sex and the City:

can this mean that other succession characters can pop up randomly in other shows now like tom wambsgans in sex in the city https://t.co/OfBjUm8Z1XJanuary 31, 2024 See more

While @superlax wants said crossover to eschew the small screen altogether and instead have the Waystar Royco crew do a full Succession takeover of the upcoming Knives Out 3 movie.

actually full succession cast sounds alright. like, benoit blanc in actual succession knives out crossover. and its logan’s death

Who knows exactly where Logan Roy will pop up next, but if you want to see him barking orders back in the Waystar world, you can rewatch all four seasons of Succession with a Max subscription.

And if you want a little French-accented reprieve, you can tune into the first two seasons of Emily Cooper's Parisian adventures with a Netflix subscription while you await Emily in Paris Season 3.

If you are looking for the odd crossover event of Emily and Paris and Succession, just rewatch this hilarious ad.