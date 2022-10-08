Emily In Paris Season 3: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Next Installment Of The Netflix Dramedy

Put on those berets and eat those croissants, my friends, because we are heading back to Paris!

Emily in Paris, from the first time it appeared on our television screens on Netflix, has been a pretty big deal. While the show has received some criticism in the past for its portrayal of French people, there’s no denying that it’s popular, as it’s gotten plenty of people watching both seasons. And now, Emily in Paris Season 3 is right around the corner.

But for those who might be wondering when it’s coming out, or who is going to be coming back for this Darren Star show , then we have some quick things right here for you to see. Check it out down below.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Emily In Paris Season 3 Will Release On Dec. 21, 2022

If you want to add Emily in Paris onto your 2022 TV premiere schedule , you’re in luck! Announced at 2022’s Tudum (opens in new tab), a Netflix fan event, it was confirmed that Emily in Paris Season 3 would be premiering on December 21, 2022.

This does line up with the show’s second season release, as the last season came out right before Christmas, so it seems the people of the show are sticking with that.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Most Of The Main Cast Is Set To Come Back

If you were thinking that some of the main cast was going to be leaving, you would be wrong. Also confirmed at Tudum, we can see that several of the main cast members are going to return. Obviously, we can’t have Emily in Paris Season 3 without star Lily Collins , and she is set to return.

The main Emily in Paris cast is all but confirmed to return based on the teaser that was revealed at Tudum. This video features Collins, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Madeline (Kate Walsh), and Mindy (Ashley Park).

But wait, I know what you’re thinking – “That’s not the whole cast! Where are Camille and Luc and all these other big characters?” I have another source for you. Reported by Deadline , they were given some first-look photos that feature the whole cast for Season 3, and they feature several other stars, including Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie.

Granted, I don’t know how long Madeline is going to be around considering at the end of Season 2, she had a baby, but she’s still in the cast.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lucien Laviscount Has Been Upgraded To A Series Regular

If you thought the drama between Emily choosing between Alfie and Gabriel was already intense, get ready for Season 3, because according to TV Line, Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie, has been upgraded to a series regular.

You know what that could mean – tons more drama must be coming our way. And I am going to eat it up completely. I guess until then I’ll have to watch other shows like Emily in Paris to feed my drama-ness.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Emily Is Going To Have To Face Some Hard Decisions In Season 3

If you remember the end of Season 2 of Emily in Paris, Emily is faced with a hard decision. While we already went over the facts of her having to choose between Gabriel and Alfie, two totally different boys, she also has a big career change ahead of her. She could stick it out with Madeline, the person who sent her to Paris in the first place and get a big promotion, or follow Sylvie at her new company, and continue to work in Paris.

While the Tudum event was quick to sort of make light of the idea of Emily having such a big decision ahead of her – with the main joke being that she gave herself bangs in Paris as her version of “making a big decision” – it’s still clear that she has to pick a path she wants to go down – and who she wants to go down it with.

According to the logline from Netflix featured on Deadline , the main premise for Season 3 is that she is going to have these big choices, and the outcome will affect whether she stays in France or not, all while experiencing the “twists and turns” that her life in Paris “provides.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

Camille And Emily Seem To Be Civil With Each Other

Another big thing that happened in Season 2 of Emily in Paris is that yes, Gabriel’s long-time girlfriend, Camille, found out about Emily and him and their night together.

It was a huge plot point of Season 2 and one that drove several characters in different directions, from Gabriel confronting Camille at her job and doing something very icky with wine for “liquid courage” to apologize, to fights and screaming matches happening. It was a momentous plot that became a big mess.

But in Season 3, it almost looks as if Emily and Camille are civil with each other, at least.

In the first look photos that are linked out to above from Deadline, we see that Emily, Mindy and Camille are all out together, and Camille seems to be all smiles at Emily. I’m not entirely sure if this means that the girls have made up after everything that’s happened. Maybe there’s more going on behind the scenes that we don’t know just yet. But for now, it seems that they’ve made up.

Who can really tell, though? Season 3 will hopefully answer all of our questions soon enough.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Series Has Already Been Renewed For Season 4

Season 3 isn’t even here yet, and Season 4 is already on the way. When Season 3 was renewed, it was confirmed that Season 4 would be coming as well, according to Deadline .

To be honest, reading about that makes me wonder if this groundbreaking “decision” that Emily has to make in Season 3 really isn’t going to be that intense since we already know a Season 4 is set and you can’t have Emily in Paris without her being in Paris, but I’m sure this show will find some way to surprise me.

There have been plenty of things that don’t make sense with the Netflix series – maybe her moving back to Chicago and still being called Emily in Paris would be the next thing to add to that list.

Even so, Season 4 is a go, and whatever Emily does pick, I’m sure it’s going to have just as much drama.