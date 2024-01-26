Knives Out 3 Just Got An Exciting Update And I’m So Hyped

One of the fun parts of this job is when you read news that is only tangentially related to a thing that you care about, and discover something that you didn’t know that gets you going. I am a big Rian Johnson fan, so I am of course, interested in whatever is going on with his production company, T Street. The studio recently added a new producer, which is cool. But the reason it’s potentially important to fans of Rian Johnson movies is that it’s happening ahead of Knives Out 3, which is looking to go into production this year.

Following the smashing success of Knives Out, Rian Johnson made a deal with Netflix to produce two sequels with Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arrived in 2022, but we haven’t heard much about the third installment yet. However Deadline, in a story announcing that producer Katie McNeill is joining T Street, says that the studio is “gearing up to make” the third movie “later this year.”

Glass Onion saw a brief November theatrical release ahead of dropping in December on Netflix, so there’s a good chance the third installment could see a similar release schedule. If the movie is looking to start shooting later this year it means we could see it open at the end of 2025, which is still two years away, and much further than I’d like, but it’s a lot closer than it was now that we have a rough timeline, rather than nothing at all.

If filming is looking to get started this year then that means Rian Johnson has written a script that he’d be happy with, or at least expects to have it ready in the short term. Rian Johnson was still writing the Knives Out 3 script a year ago, but last year’s writer’s strike stalled the new Knives Out film as he couldn’t work on it during the several-month period the strike was going on. The strike pushed back many projects significantly.

We can then expect a cavalcade of casting announcements as Daniel Craig is the only actor expected to return from the previous films. Both previous entries have seen the cast filled out with a who’s who of major names. Finding out who will be in this new film will be quite fun.

(Image credit: Netflix)

At this point, Knives Out 3 details are few. All we know is that Daniel Craig will be back and that the movie will not be called Knives Out 3. The third film could contain the same A Knives Out Mystery subtitle as the last movie. While the subtitle helped direct the potential audience to the movie on Netflix, Rian Johnson said he hated not simply calling the film Glass Onion, so we’ll see who has won that battle when the movie eventually arrives.

Neither Daniel Craig nor Rian Johnson have anything on the 2024 movie release schedule, and while Johnson is likely working on Poker Face Season 2, alongside Knives Out 3, it would seem their schedules will be pretty open to jump into the film as soon as it's ready to start shooting.