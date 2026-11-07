I Loved The Final Scene In This Week’s Happy’s Place. What Jane Lynch Had To Say About The ‘Handsome Firemen’

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Season 3, Episode 3 of Happy’s Place, “Full Gabby," which hit the 2026 TV schedule on Friday, November 6th.

Happy’s Place is back for Season 3, and the tavern just got a little bit more chaotic. After making her debut as Gabby’s narcissistic mother, Val, last season, Jane Lynch made her return in this week’s episode of the hit NBC sitcom. Not surprisingly, the actress brought even more chaos and tension, as well as entertainment. I absolutely loved the final scene in Friday's episode, and when I got the opportunity, I had to ask Lynch about those “handsome firemen.”

Despite their tense relationship, Val and Melissa Peterman’s Gabby moved in together during Season 2, and things have not been the greatest, to say the least. In Friday’s episode, “Full Gabby,” fans got a look at how they’ve been doing as roommates, and it was about what you’d expect. The two have differing opinions on renovations, and Gabby’s saging ended up causing a fire and smoke damage, so they crashed at Bobbie and Isabella’s for the night.

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That situation at Gabby and Val’s winded up getting some screen time at the very end of the episode. Gabby showed off the security footage from the front porch to Bobbie and Isabella, and their opposite reactions were entertaining. Lynch gave her own rundown of the series of events to CinemaBlend, which included Val’s hilarious and relatable interaction with some handsome firemen:

Well, we're at each other's throats, blaming each other about it, and then, of course, very handsome firemen come out, and I want a selfie with them. I jump into one of their arms, and I'm all inappropriately sexual with them. And of course Gabby hates it. And then I force Gabby to take the picture. So that's how that ends up.

I personally felt the scene showed off just how different Gabby and Val are, and just what their relationship has been like since moving in together. They never really had the greatest mother-daughter bond, and being in close quarters with each other has not helped. The footage only proved that Gabby is tired of her mother’s antics, as if that wasn’t evident before, and there’s no telling what else could be in store. Lynch has portrayed a ruthless TV villain before, and Val may just be added to that list in the near future.

But also, who doesn't love a good fireman scene?

It sounds like there will be more where this came from, too. Lynch has confirmed she’s coming back to Happy’s Place, so she shouldn't have an Only Murders In The Building trajectory this time around. Fans can probably expect chaos and more intense scenes between Val and Gabby, but when asked who else on the cast she’d love to work with more, Lynch couldn’t help but point out her first real scene with Reba McEntire in this week’s episode, which really served as a turning point for Bobbie’s relationship with Gabby:

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I've been lucky to have a really good scene with everybody, but in this episode I have my first with Bobbie sitting in her office, where Bobbie learns — because I pointed out to her how much she treats Gabby like I treat Gabby — and I say, ‘You're just like me.’ And she literally jumps off her seat and is like, ‘No, I'm not. I'm nothing like you.’ So that was really fun. We really enjoyed doing that scene.

Even though most of Lynch’s scenes are (of course) with Peterman, she does work with the rest of the cast every so often, like in Friday’s episode. The Glee alum recalled some other scenes she’s done, and I desperately need her to continue branching out to the rest of the cast. It just makes her episodes even better.

In the first episode, I had a great scene with Rex [Linn]. And then I had a great, great scene with Pablo [Castelblanco]. And with Belissa [Escobedo], I've had a good scene with her too. So I've been pretty lucky. I've had a really good scene with everybody, of course, including Melissa.

Happy’s Place can be unpredictable with Val around, and there’s no telling what kind of chaos she will bring during her next appearance. I’m sure she’s hoping to run into more handsome firemen, though. Fans will just have to watch new episodes on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription, to see what happens. We'll have to wait and see who else might be joining Happy's Place coming up!