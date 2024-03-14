Only Murders In The Buildings’ Jane Lynch Explains Why She Was ‘Honored’ To Be Killed Off For Season 4’s Mystery
Pour one out for Sazz.
At the end of Only Murders in the Building Season 3, Jane Lynch’s Sazz Pataki, Charles-Haden Savage’s longtime stunt double who had a long run of dating his ex-girlfriends, was gunned down in Charles’ apartment. So naturally we know that Only Murders Season 4 will revolve around the investigation into her death. That also means we’ll be seeing one last round of Lynch on the show, and when the actress found out she was being killed off on one of the best Hulu TV shows, she felt “honored.”
Following Only Murders Season 4 finally rolling cameras, Jane Lynch spent some time chatting with The AV Club about her expanded role in that next round of episodes. Starting off, she shared the reaction she had when Steve Martin and showrunner John Hoffman told her during the making of Season 3 that Sazz would be the next murder victim, saying:
Sazz may no longer be with us, but just like how the first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building frequently flashed back to moments with Tim Kono, Bunny Folger and Ben Glenroy, at least we can count on seeing more of her during the course of Season 4. That’s just what Jane Lynch wanted, so even though this will be Sazz’s last hurrah, at least the Glee alum will be working with plenty of material. After all, Sazz wasn’t just killed on a whim; we need to see what was going on in her life in the immediate days/weeks/months leading up to her murder and learn why someone would kill her.
Naturally though, since it will be a while until Only Murders Season 4 debuts to Hulu subscribers, Lynch couldn’t provide any specifics on the circumstances surrounding Sazz’s death. She did, however, tease the following:
Aside from the fact that part of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will take place in Los Angeles, we don’t have any concrete story details yet. What has become apparent in recent weeks, though, is that it will be a star-studded affair, even by this show’s standards. The newcomers in the Only Murders Season 4 cast include Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and Zach Galifianakis. Plus, in addition to Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez continuing in their leading capacities, Meryl Streep will be back as Loretta Durkin.
While we wait for more news on what to expect from Only Murders in the Building Season 4, use the 2024 TV schedule to keep track of current programming and what’s premiering over the next several months.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
