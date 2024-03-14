Only Murders In The Buildings’ Jane Lynch Explains Why She Was ‘Honored’ To Be Killed Off For Season 4’s Mystery

At the end of Only Murders in the Building Season 3, Jane Lynch’s Sazz Pataki, Charles-Haden Savage’s longtime stunt double who had a long run of dating his ex-girlfriends, was gunned down in Charles’ apartment. So naturally we know that Only Murders Season 4 will revolve around the investigation into her death. That also means we’ll be seeing one last round of Lynch on the show, and when the actress found out she was being killed off on one of the best Hulu TV shows, she felt “honored.”

Following Only Murders Season 4 finally rolling cameras, Jane Lynch spent some time chatting with The AV Club about her expanded role in that next round of episodes. Starting off, she shared the reaction she had when Steve Martin and showrunner John Hoffman told her during the making of Season 3 that Sazz would be the next murder victim, saying:

I was very happy, because I knew if I’m the murder victim, I get to be on it more in terms of flashbacks and stuff. And they told me how it was going to happen, and oh I was so honored. So I was really happy to hear.

Sazz may no longer be with us, but just like how the first three seasons of Only Murders in the Building frequently flashed back to moments with Tim Kono, Bunny Folger and Ben Glenroy, at least we can count on seeing more of her during the course of Season 4. That’s just what Jane Lynch wanted, so even though this will be Sazz’s last hurrah, at least the Glee alum will be working with plenty of material. After all, Sazz wasn’t just killed on a whim; we need to see what was going on in her life in the immediate days/weeks/months leading up to her murder and learn why someone would kill her.

Naturally though, since it will be a while until Only Murders Season 4 debuts to Hulu subscribers, Lynch couldn’t provide any specifics on the circumstances surrounding Sazz’s death. She did, however, tease the following:

[I] just finished my first episode, and I’m not quite sure how many more I’ll be in, or how present I’ll be. I’m flashbacking. Maybe I’m a ghost. I don’t know.... [John Hoffman] kind of mapped out the trajectory of the season, which I can’t tell you, and it’s fascinating. There’s tricks and turns—and twists and turns that you won’t expect. It’s going to be really exciting.

Aside from the fact that part of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 will take place in Los Angeles, we don’t have any concrete story details yet. What has become apparent in recent weeks, though, is that it will be a star-studded affair, even by this show’s standards. The newcomers in the Only Murders Season 4 cast include Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and Zach Galifianakis. Plus, in addition to Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez continuing in their leading capacities, Meryl Streep will be back as Loretta Durkin.

While we wait for more news on what to expect from Only Murders in the Building Season 4, use the 2024 TV schedule to keep track of current programming and what’s premiering over the next several months.