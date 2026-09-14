As we’re nearing fall premieres, it still upsets me that High Potential is missing from ABC’s lineup and that we have to wait until midseason to find out what happened after THAT cliffhanger . While we’re waiting the hiatus out, the actors have had some mercy on us by given little updates. But this newest tease takes the cake. Kaitlin Olson’s High Potential Season 3 set photo has ‘Morgadec’ fans hyped.

And I can't blame them! It’s not a secret that fans have been shipping Morgan and her partner Adam Karadec since the pilot. And this isn’t surprising given their bickering dynamic is a long-time favorite trope in procedurals. (Just look at Castle and Bones.) Plus when you add Olson and Daniel Sunjata’s amazing chemistry, you’re going to get a ship that people want to see set sail. So it’s not shocking that a photo of the two together has everyone freaking out. I mean just look at how iconic they are:

A post shared by Kaitlin Olson (@kaitlinolson) A photo posted by on

The Season 3 finale left us with a lot to process. But one thing fans are eagerly waiting for is more scenes between Morgan and Karadec, and if we’ll ever see the partners become something more. Season 2 wasn’t shy about exploring the character’s love lives (outside of each other). However, Karadec’s relationship with Lucia ended on an unfortunate note, while we don’t know if Steve Howey’s Captain Wagner even survived the finale. So the potential that something romantic could happen between Morgan and Karadec is high.

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But regardless of what happens, I know fans are going to be down for whatever scenes they get. Even Olson’s castmates took sides on the Morgan love triangle debate. And I think Javicia Leslie and Deniz Akdeniz said it: they just want what’s best for Morgan. However, given the response to a single photo, I think it’s clear who fans think is the best option, and it's the second half of 'Morgadec.' Just check out these reactions:

Hillaryron_ : My Morgadec heart 🥹❤️ I am so ready for season 3

: My Morgadec heart 🥹❤️ I am so ready for season 3 Krnmmy : Yes baby!!! I am soooooo ready for Morgadec❤️❤️❤️❤️

: Yes baby!!! I am soooooo ready for Morgadec❤️❤️❤️❤️ Soullsws : I love you guys so much I'm going to cry.

: I love you guys so much I'm going to cry. Tivaswiftie99 : My heart rate just sky rocketed!! MORGADEC s3 endgame here we come🥹

: My heart rate just sky rocketed!! MORGADEC s3 endgame here we come🥹 A.ngelcc : Welcome back morgadec

: Welcome back morgadec Angeliquearintok: Morgadec🙌

I mean can you blame them? And this isn’t the first time Olson has gotten fans hyped. She recently teased her return to set by showing off her High Potential Barbie , dubbed ‘Mini Morgan’ by some fans. Though it’s not making me any less anxious to see what happens next. But personally, I hope that includes David Giuntoli's Game Maker escaping from prison. I would love to see another face off.

We don't know much yet about the upcoming season, but we do know that it has new showrunners after Todd Harthan stepped down . Nora and Lilla Zuckerman have taken over, but given the vibes of High Potential are similar to their former series, Poker Face, I have the utmost faith that Season 3 will be epic.

And I have no doubt fans will have plenty of 'Morgadec' scenes to look forward to. But for now, I'm enjoying the hype and can't wait to until the new season gets here.