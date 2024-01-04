Magnum P.I.'s Jay Hernandez Gets 'Totally Honest' About The Cancellation, And I Love His Idea For A Return Following Series Finale

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS ahead for the series finale of Magnum P.I. on NBC.

Sadly, Magnum P.I. has come to an end for the second time, as NBC's rescue following CBS' cancellation only lasted for a single season. As promised by showrunner Eric Guggenheim, the series finale didn't end on a life-or-death cliffhanger and the characters were happy together by the time the final credits rolled. Still, now that Jay Hernandez has shared his honest thoughts on the cancellation, I think plenty of fans (myself included) will agree with him.

How The Series Finale Finished The Story

Called "The Big Squeeze," the series finale was the second of two episodes that aired on January 3, and it featured the return of Patrick Fabian as Sam Bedrosian for the first time since his debut in Episode 16 when he became Magnum and Higgins' (Perdita Weeks) new nemesis. Bedrosian proceeded to blackmail them with a recording of them breaking the law in the penultimate episode, and they had to find a way to close the case without being burned in the process.

It was probably a sign that fans should prepare for a heavy episode when the shenanigans over Higgins discovering what she thought was an engagement ring intended for her were resolved early in the episode. Her panicked attempt to avoid Magnum was calmed when he told her that the ring in his dresser was Rick's (Zachary Knighton) and intended for Suzy (Betsy Phillips) after their romantic payoff earlier in Season 5. Throw in T.C. (Stephen Hill) getting ready to expand Island Hoppers and Kumu (Amy Hill) buying into La Mariana, and the finale had a pretty happy ending for the supporting players, if not quite closure.

Magnum and Higgins' futures were less certain, as there was no saying what blowback they'd face from their decision regarding Bedrosian. Their final scene was sweet, however, as Magnum reassured Higgins that he knew who she was when they got together and wasn't upset at her reaction to the proposal confusion. She confessed that if the day comes when he does propose, she'll say yes.

Was it a perfect ending for me? Not quite, but that's largely because it was abrupt and I'd been looking forward to Bedrosian as the new nemesis ever since Jay Hernandez previewed him to CinemaBlend back in the spring of 2023. At the time, the actor suggested that the troublesome new character could cause problems "even further into the show as a whole if we get picked up for the sixth season." Plus, how am I supposed to ever want less of Magnum and Higgins together?! Oh, what might have been!

(Image credit: Zack Dougan/NBC)

Jay Hernandez's Idea For Continuing Magnum P.I.

The leading man had been quiet about the cancellation of Magnum P.I. ever since the sad news broke over the summer, even as other stars spoke out. Finally, just in time for the last-ever episode, Hernandez took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal an idea that he'd pitched for a way the show could continue even though it didn't get the Season 6 renewal. He wrote:

I actually floated the idea of a standalone film. I suppose it's still possible. If I'm being totally honest I didn't love the show ending how it did. That being said, to all the #magnum #ohana thank you for always supporting us! Y'all have been AMAZING. We're humbled by your... dedication. I know I've been inactive on this platform for reasons you're well aware of but I hope this space of positivity persists even if the show does not. Keep being kind and always curious. To health, happiness and gratitude in 2024. ❣️🤙🏽🏝️❣️

Jay Hernandez admitted to not loving that the show ended "how it did," and I can admit that I absolutely love the idea of a standalone film to follow up on the series finale. A second rescue for a sixth season seemed increasingly unlikely after some comments from showrunner Eric Guggenheim, but why not a one-off movie to tie off some loose ends and give a more ceremonious ending than "The Big Squeeze" delivered? If NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist could do it, why not Magnum P.I.?!

Okay, yes, I know that Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Magnum P.I. are extremely different shows, but I think the idea of a standalone Magnum movie is going to be on my mind for the foreseeable future after Hernandez shared the idea. I don't know that it's particularly likely, but it is nice to see more of the star's passion for the project. Plus, fans can enjoy his kind words of gratitude for their dedication.

I certainly can't say what the odds are of Magnum P.I. ever returning in any form, but I'm going to take a little bit of heart from Eric Guggenheim's response to TVLine when asked about what his ideal series finale would have looked like. He simply said:

I’m going to respectfully pass on that question for now.

Am I grasping at straws to read anything about Magnum P.I. having a future that the showrunner doesn't want to spoil into that sentence? Perhaps, but there's no harm in speculating now that the NBC run has ended and the 2024 TV schedule will continue without Magnum, Higgins, and the rest. Only time will tell if Jay Hernandez's idea for a standalone movie comes to anything.

For now, you can always revisit the first four seasons streaming via Amazon Freevee and the fifth season via Peacock Premium subscription.