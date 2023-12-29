'We Sort Of Came Out In Hawaii Five-0's Shadow': Magnum P.I. Is Ending, And The Cast Is Speaking Out

Magnum P.I. has had a wilder ride on network television than most shows. The Jay Hernandez-led series started on CBS in a shared universe with Hawaii Five-0, survived COVID production complications, was cancelled by the original network, picked up by NBC, and then cancelled again. While fans have held out hope for a second rescue, the end is nigh just a few days into the beginning of the 2024 TV schedule. Now, stars are opening up with their thoughts on the show getting the axe and ending with the Season 5 finale.

The drama was cancelled over the summer, after the beginning of the WGA writers strike and shortly before the beginning of the SAG-AFTRA actors strike. In the immediate aftermath of the sad news, the writers shared a message about the remaining ten episodes, and leading lady Perdita Weeks commented on riding off into the sunset. Now, with just two episodes left before the final credits roll, actors have shared further thoughts.

Zachary Knighton, who has played Rick throughout all five seasons of Magnum P.I. and two episodes of Hawaii Five-0, spoke with TV Insider about his time on the show:

We sort of came out in Hawaii Five-0’s shadow, and then COVID happened and we got cut down to 15 or 16 episodes and then we got canceled and then saved by NBC. We’ve just been getting thrown around. … It’s time, and I’m excited for what’s next.

Magnum P.I. premiered on CBS in 2018, when Hawaii Five-0 debuted what turned out to be its penultimate season. The shows joined forces for a crossover two-parter that aired in early 2020, just months before COVID production shutdowns across the entertainment industry and the series finale of Five-0. Magnum only ran for 16 episodes in Season 3, and was cancelled by CBS following Season 4. The Season 5 rescue by NBC happened when it seemed that all hope was lost. According to Zachary Knighton, Season 5 was time for the show to end. He explained:

Maybe we didn’t know the show was going to end, but we had an inkling, so everybody wrapped it up really nicely. I think the fans are going to be really excited about it.

Knighton's comments fit with what showrunner Eric Guggenheim teased in the fall about the Season 5 finale not ending on a cliffhanger, which were certainly more comforting than his words about whether a Season 6 could happen. Filming on the fifth season actually finished prior to the actors' strike, earning the final ten episodes a place in NBC's otherwise fairly empty fall TV lineup.

After five seasons of playing Juliet Higgins opposite Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, Perdita Weeks described the show ending as "bittersweet," then elaborated:

I’m really glad that it ended where it did, to be honest. Once Magnum and Higgins were together, I think there was a sort of shelf life. I don’t think we wanted to see them get divorced. Kitchen sink drama. It just wouldn’t have had quite the allure. And I told [showrunner] Eric [Guggenheim] this, whilst it is very sad to say goodbye to it, obviously, and everyone, I think it’s a nice place that we ended up.

Magnum and Higgins sharing a kiss was an exciting way to end the fourth season and set up a fifth full of Miggy love, and the characters' romance has been relatively smooth-sailing, complete with talk of having kids. Many shows tend to create drama for established couples as the seasons continue, however, so at least Magnum P.I. seems set to go out on a high note for the duo. Perdita Weeks previously teased "good news" on the way for the characters. But where does she envision Higgins after the final credits roll? The actress shared:

I see Higgins in Paris somewhere.

Hey, as long as visiting Paris wouldn't involve a dangerous return to MI6, why not? Zachary Knighton also shared his thoughts on a potential future for him as Rick following the end of Magnum. He said:

If Stephen Hill went off and pitched a show about T.C. and T.C. was the lead of the show and it was all about his adventures, I would bring Rick back to do something like that. But otherwise, I think, Ricky’s going to get buried with this one.

Rick actually got some major resolution to an ongoing storyline already in Season 5, when his back-and-forth situation with Suzy turned into a healthy romance. T.C.'s story seems very open after he recovered from his injury; sign me up for a T.C.-centric show with Stephen Hill reprising his role!

For now, fans can look forward to the final two episodes of Magnum P.I.. NBC is airing them back-to-back for a big finale night, although it remains to be seen if the two are connected or just two standalone episodes airing in a row. You can also revisit earlier episodes of the series, with the first four seasons streaming on Freevee and the full fifth so far with a Peacock Premium subscription.