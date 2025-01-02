Mariah Carey Weighs In On Her And Nick Cannon’s Twins Possibly Getting Into Show Business

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have been big names in show business for decades. The ex-couple share similar entertainment experiences, having started out as younger talents, as musicians starring in movies , and having both dealt with various pressures of fame. They've also both had lengthy TV careers, from Carey's Christmas specials to Cannon’s various hosting gigs, with The Masked Singer's next season hitting the 2025 TV schedule . Another thing the two have in common is their twins Monroe and Moroccan, and the Grammy-winning songstress got real about her kids possibly getting into show business.

The timeline of Nick Cannon's many children kicked off when his first two kiddos were born during his marriage to singer Mariah Carey, which lasted from 2008 to 2014. Now that their kids Monroe and Moroccan are both 13, the Glitter actress talked with People about how she feels regarding her twins possibly getting into show business.

I think they're both very talented and smart, and if they want to pursue having a life as an entertainer, then I think they should. It's a hard kind of life, but they seem to really love performing, so I'm happy for them.

I’m glad that Mariah Carey is supporting her children entering the world of entertainment, assuming that’s what they want. So far, it does look like they’re heading toward that path as they appear to be aiming for opportunities to show off their natural musical talent. For example, they were seen making a dancing cameo in their mom’s 25th-anniversary music video remake of her holiday jingle “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Considering the “We Belong Together” singer has been known for jamming her holiday single at home , I’m sure her kids enjoyed dancing to the beat in a professional music video while celebrating their mom’s iconic song.

We also can’t forget this year when the twins led the intermission show at Mariah Carey’s Hollywood Bowl Concert with Monroe on drums and Moroccan on guitar, singing, and dancing. Take a look at People’s adorable video of the twins rocking out Christmas below:

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) A photo posted by on

That video is just too cute for words and shows these twins have talent in the bag. The entertainment industry has always been known for welcoming the kids of famous parents to film and TV projects. The most recent example has been when ​​Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy made her film debut cast in Mufasa which also stars her mom as Nala. When kids follow in their parent's footsteps toward a show business path, it proves that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in terms of talent and poise.

Like Mariah Carey, I’m all for her twins possibly pursuing show business. As Monroe and Moroccan have two parents in the industry who have dealt with the ups and downs of fame, I’d like to believe they’ll guide their kids toward a successful direction and protect them from any pitfalls that could come.