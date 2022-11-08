A Timeline Of Nick Cannon's Romantic Relationships And The Children He's Had

Nick Cannon has been in the media a lot over the past couple of years for the number of children he’s had with multiple women. The TV and radio personality has been open about his polyamorous lifestyle, which he apparently adopted following his divorce from Mariah Carey . The host, so far, has fathered 10 children with six different women. Seven of those little Cannons have been born since 2020, and there’s at least one more on the way .

The multi-hyphenate started acting in the late 1990s, appearing on the sketch show All That, in movies including Drumline, and multiple music videos. Over the years he’s dated a number of women, with many of his relationships contributing to what has become an impressive brood. With the Wild ‘N Out star being such a hot commodity, let’s take a look at who he’s been affiliated with over the years.

Nick Cannon and Christina Milian sparked a romance on the set of the 2003 movie, Love Don’t Cost a Thing, and dated for two years. She has indicated the relationship ended after she caught him cheating — and her scathing music in the aftermath backs up that theory. While he has denied doing anything wrong, mention of Milian’s name on The Masked Singer sure seemed to make the host uncomfortable.

Nick Cannon and Kim Kardashian dated for about a year in 2006, before she broke his heart . He admits to some confusion about the timeline of their relationship in regards to the release of her sex tape with ex-boyfriend, Ray J.

Selita Ebanks And Nick Cannon Had A Short-Lived Engagement In 2007

Victoria's Secret model Selita Ebanks got engaged to Nick Cannon three months after they started dating in 2007; however, they broke up just months later.

Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon Were Married From 2008 To 2014, Sharing Two Children

Nick Cannon has a lot of children, and a lot of parenting partners, but he’s had only one wife. He and Mariah Carey met in 2005 and started dating three years later. They got married the same year, in 2008, and welcomed twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe in 2011. He has said Carey was his “ fantasy love ,” despite the fact that they divorced in 2014, and he even sparked rumors in early 2022 that he was trying to win her back . (He admitted, however, that he knew that was “impossible.”)

Brittany Bell Was First Linked To The Host In 2014, And They Have Three Kids

Former pageant queen Brittany Bell was first linked to Nick Cannon in 2014 . They reportedly dated off and on for a couple of years before welcoming Cannon’s third child, a son named Golden, in 2017. In 2020 Bell gave birth to Cannon’s fourth child — daughter Powerful Queen. It was thought the couple broke up following their daughter’s birth, but they must have been on again at some point, because this year they announced she was pregnant with their third child — Cannon’s 10th — and Rise Messiah was born on September 23, 2022.

Sports Illustrated model Jessica White reportedly dated the Wild ‘N Out star from 2015 to 2020. Things apparently got a little messy, when she later alleged that Cannon hadn’t been honest about Brittany Bell’s pregnancy; however, he and White were spotted hanging out again in March 2022.

LaNisha Cole Was First Linked To Nick Cannon In 2017, And They Share A Daughter

Former The Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole reportedly started seeing Cannon in 2017, and has been dating him off and on since then. On September 14, 2022, she gave birth to Cannon’s ninth child — daughter Onyx Ice — just nine days before Brittany Bell had his 10th. Cole has since said that her baby has received death threats from online trolls who don’t agree with Cannon’s lifestyle.

Abby De La Rosa Gave Birth To Nick Cannon’s Twins In 2021

Abby De La Rosa said she “ reconnected ” with the former talk show host in 2020, before giving birth to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir — Cannon’s fifth and sixth, for those keeping score — in June 2021. She is also pregnant with her third child, telling the Lovers and Friends (opens in new tab) podcast that she is practicing monogamy because of her pregnancy and Cannon is her “primary partner.” De La Rosa has said she loves that her kids are part of a large family , and upon news of Brittany Bell’s last pregnancy, she joked, “ move over Kardashians. ”

Alyssa Scott Is Expecting Her Second Child With Nick Cannon

Model Alyssa Scott gave birth to Nick Cannon’s seventh child, Zen, in June 2021, about a week after Abby De La Rosa’s twins were born. Zen tragically passed away in December at just 5 months old from a brain tumor. In November 2022, the couple confirmed that Scott is pregnant with the couple’s second child .

Bre Tiesi Gave Birth To Nick Cannon’s Eighth Child In 2022

Bre Tiesi has said she’s known Cannon for 10 years, dating off and on. Following her divorce from former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, they were on again, and the future Selling Sunset star gave birth to Cannon’s eighth child, Legendary Love, in June 2022. They’d learned about her pregnancy amidst baby Zen’s brain cancer, and the actor explained on his short-lived talk show how they made the emotional decision to hold off on going public with the pregnancy news. The host also used his talk show to talk out his complex feelings about grieving one child while being excited to welcome another.