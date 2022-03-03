Mariska Hargitay And Chris Meloni Pay Respects To Law And Order: SVU Co-Star Ned Eisenberg After His Death At 65

Law & Order fans lost a familiar face when Ned Eisenberg passed away February 27 at age 65. The actor played multiple characters within the franchise over the course of more than two decades, but was known best as Roger Kressler from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — a role he played in 23 episodes from 2001-2019. It seems Eisenberg made an impact not just on-screen, but in the lives of his co-workers, too, as Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and current L&O: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni posted tributes to the actor following his death.

Ned Eisenberg died at his home in New York following a private, two-year battle with cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma, according to a statement from Eisenberg’s wife, actress Patricia Dunnock. Mariska Hargitay, who has long starred as Olivia Benson on SVU, shared kind words about her colleague in an Instagram post:

My heart is so full of sadness over the loss of our dear, dear Ned Eisenberg. What a light and what a love. And such a first-rate actor, which pales next to him as a first-rate human. We will remember him always with his bright, mischievous smile and his wide-open heart. We love and miss you, sweet Ned.

Ned Eisenberg played two different characters on Law & Order: SVU across the spinoff’s first two seasons before being cast in a recurring capacity in Season 3 as Roger Kressler — a character that would carry him through Season 20 of the record-breaking Dick Wolf crime drama . I can’t imagine Eisenberg’s long career in the franchise would have happened if he wasn’t someone that everyone enjoyed being around.

Chris Meloni, who returned as the SVU-originated Elliot Stabler for the Organized Crime offshoot, definitley shared Mariska Hargitay’s high opinion of Ned Eisenberg. What's more, his sweet tribute on Twitter pointed out that he had known the actor prior to their time together on the bifurcated NBC drama.

I started with Ned in 1990 on The Fanelli Boys. Great actor. A singular voice. Always ready with a smile and a laugh. A beautiful gentle human being.

Ned Eisenberg got his start in the Law & Order universe on the flagship series, where he played James Granick in seven episodes from 1997 to 2009. During that time he also played different characters on two episodes of the spinoff Law & Order: Criminal Intent as well as his roles on Law & Order: SVU.

Away from the NBC world of crime and punishment, Ned Eisenberg recently reprised the character of Lou Rabinowitz on Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , in the episode premiering March 4. He also appeared in the most recent season of NBC's The Blacklist, and recurred as part of the cast of HBO's Mare of Easttown . Although best known for his television acting, Ned Eisenberg also had supporting roles in a number of movies, including Million Dollar Baby, Flags of Our Fathers, The Exterminator, Primary Colors and World Trade Center.

Ned Eisenberg was clearly a hard-working man, as his wife said he continued to act as he battled cancer to provide for his family, and it sounds like he’ll be dearly missed by his longtime co-stars. Our thoughts go out to Eisenberg’s friends, family and fans.