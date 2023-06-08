Mark Ruffalo, Mariska Hargitay, Lil Wayne And More Show Solidarity With Writers Amid The WGA Writer's Strike

It’s been weeks since the Writers Guild of America members have gone on strike , picketing outside of major studios, as they seek fair wages and contracts in the age of increasing popularity in streaming, as well as provisions regarding artificial intelligence. The work stoppage for the union’s 11,000 members has shut down production on several projects and threatens to delay the starts of upcoming seasons of everything from Grey’s Anatomy to Stranger Things Season 5. Amid the strike, actors and others in the entertainment industry, including Mariska Hargitay, Pete Davidson, Flavor Flav and Merle Dandridge, continue to show solidarity with the writers.

While no progress has been made, actors and others in the business continue to show their support for the unions, either by joining the writers on the picket lines, continuing to provide pay to their employees while production is shut down, or providing food to the striking workers. Let’s take a look at what they're doing and saying.

Merle Dandridge

The cast members of Station 19 have been voicing their support for the Writers Guild of America members, with Danielle Savre joining the picket line in the early days of the strike, per The Wrap . On June 1, her co-star on the ABC firefighter drama Merle Dandridge joined the protests as well. She said of the writers (per SAG-AFTRA’s Twitter page ):

Hi. I’m here for the WGA strike because I believe and know, fundamentally, in the day-to-day work that I’m able to do with these writers that they were the foundation, and they are the reason that we are able to bring you wonderful stories, and I think it is imperative that they are compensated for the work that they are doing, because we would not have the beautiful things that we are able to put on the screen if it were not for them.

Station 19 is set to return this fall for Season 7, but as with all scripted content, that’s a big question mark right now.

Lil Wayne And Flavor Flav

Rapper Lil Wayne showed his “appreciation and support for the writers” by sending a Fatburger food truck to the workers on strike outside the Warner Bros. office in Burbank, California, on May 25. Several people posted photos thanking the “A Milli” artist:

Thanks Lil Wayne aka @LilTunechi for the support & Fatburger! #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/rrsbFtPZfDMay 25, 2023 See more

Flavor Flav made a similar move the week prior, providing those on the picket line outside the same office with pizza, burgers and fries.

A true spread of burgers and pizzas at Warner Bros courtesy of Flava Flav! Please come picket and eat! #WGAstrong pic.twitter.com/V1pJZ4raIrMay 18, 2023 See more

He reportedly danced along while “Fight the Power” blared on a boom box, Billboard reported, and numerous tweets showed him firing up the crowd as he fed them.

Mark Ruffalo

MCU actor Mark Ruffalo also joined the protests, talking about how high the stakes are right now for talent in the entertainment business, given how audiences are consuming movies and TV shows and the constant strides being made in artificial intelligence. He tweeted his support for SAG-AFTRA members to authorize their own strike, saying:

The stakes are so high. It’s A.I. It’s streaming. It’s the future. We need to fight this now or lose forever.

Mark Ruffalo is just one SAG member who asked others to vote for a strike ahead of the start of the union’s negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which begin today. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher sent union members an audio message late in May in support of a strike, Deadline reports, saying “acting careers are at stake.”

Mariska Hargitay

Law & Order SVU star Mariska Hargitay joined the picket line outside of Paramount Global’s New York City office on May 25, where she credited her success on the longtime NBC drama to the writers, saying :

Hi, I’m Mariska Hargitay here, supporting the WGA and the writer’s strike. Let’s pay them fair wages. I’ve been on SVU for 25 years, and I wouldn’t be here without them. So deeply grateful for their creativity, and they deserve to be compensated fairly. So thank you so much, let’s get this done.

Many of the actors who have spoken out tend to agree that they would not be able to do their jobs without the writers.

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson was set to return to Saturday Night Live as a guest host before the strike went into effect, and while we hate to think about what were sure to be some hilarious sketches on that episode, it was cool to see the comedian delivering pizzas to the writers protesting outside Silvercup Studios in New York. As he dropped off lunch, he told onlookers :

Gotta support the writers. No shows without the writers.

It wasn’t just Pete Davidson’s SNL gig that was affected by the strike, but he also just wrapped the first season of Bupkis on Peacock with no news about its future. Davidson co-wrote the show with Judah Miller and Dave Sirus, who were also present on the picket line.

Amanda Seyfried And Olivia Wilde

The conversation about fair wages and the changing landscape of entertainment was a big one in the days leading up to the strike, and a few actors had the chance to weigh in as they climbed the famed staircase at the Met Gala on May 1. Amanda Seyfried didn’t hold back her blunt opinion about what the union members are owed, telling Variety :

Everything changed with streaming and everyone needs to be compensated for their work. It’s fucking easy. I don’t get it.

Olivia Wilde also weighed in at the Met Gala, saying during a red carpet interview that she thought the strike was going to affect every part of the entertainment industry and even those beyond. However, this was a move the unions needed to make to get what they deserve. You can listen to her comments below:

When Olivia Wilde was asked about the writers' strike she said:"I support the writers," and "I support unions."That's how it's done. pic.twitter.com/iObmQhBzGxMay 2, 2023 See more

The Don't Worry Darling star said while she wished it didn't have to come to this, she supported the union and the writers.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge used her platform during the MTV Movie & TV Awards to show her solidarity with the writers. After being awarded the Comedic Genius award, The White Lotus actress said (via CNN ):

Almost all great comedy starts with great writers, and I just think that as a proud member of SAG, I stand here before you tonight side by side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA that are fighting right now, fighting for the rights of artists everywhere.

The support in Hollywood for the thousands of Writers Guild of America members on strike has been plentiful, with dozens of other celebrities standing with them either literally on the picket lines or through their words or actions. Rob Lowe, Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Elizabeth Olsen, Yvette Nicole Brown, Brian Tyree Henry, Drew Barrymore, Melanie Lynskey, Snoop Dogg and so many more have lent their voices to ensuring the union members are given the fair wages and contracts that their work has earned them.