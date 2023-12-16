Ahead Of Blue Bloods’ Final Season, Mark Wahlberg Reacted To His Brother Donnie’s Show Ending On CBS

Blue Bloods is coming to an end after Season 14 airs on the 2024 TV schedule, and it’s still hard to believe. The long-running family cop drama has been a Friday night staple for years, but there have been rumors about the show ending. Even Donnie Wahlberg opened up about Danny possibly retiring. Fans have a lot of feelings about Blue Bloods ending as well, and it turns out, Mark Wahlberg does too as he was the latest to say a few things about Blue Bloods and brother Donnie.

While promoting his new Apple TV+ movie The Family Plan, which is now streaming, Mark Wahlberg spoke to ET about the CBS procedural’s long run. He shared praise for his older brother and the rest of the Blue Bloods cast while congratulating them on quite an achievement:

[Congrats], of course, to Donnie, Tom [Selleck], the whole cast! [It's] remarkable! It really is an unprecedented run. [As] somebody who's been producing television for a long time, [I know] it's not an easy feat. So, congratulations! It's quite an achievement.

It’s sweet that Mark Wahlberg shared a congratulatory message for his brother and Blue Bloods. Now, I'm curious to hear his thoughts on the final season.

Since it is coming to an end, maybe fans could even look forward to the actor joining his brother on-screen in a guest appearance on Blue Bloods? Mark Wahlberg hasn’t done too many television roles, and it all depends on his schedule, but it would definitely be the highlight of the final season if he appeared.

If Wahlberg were to guest star in Blue Bloods, how would the show make it work? It would be funny if he were to play himself and tell Danny he looks like his brother. Or perhaps he could play some type of criminal? Maybe the Reagan family can have yet another secret family member, but then the Reagan family dinners would be getting too full. While I know that's a long shot, it would be great to see the Wahlbergs team up for the final season of Blue Bloods.

Meanwhile, not too much information has been released about Season 14, but as filming continues, more details will likely be released. What is known is the episode count for the split season. The first part, which is premiering on February 16, will be 10 episodes long. The remaining eight episodes of the season will premiere sometime during the fall of 2024. Blue Bloods is going out in a big way, and it’s going to be both exciting and emotional to see what happens.

Fans will want to tune in to the premiere of the 14th and final season of Blue Bloods on Friday, February 16 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS or you can stream it the next day with a Paramount+ subscription. There will be plenty to look forward to, and hopefully, there will be some surprises in store, such as a certain Wahlberg brother possibly making an appearance? One can dream.