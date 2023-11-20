Blue Bloods Is Ending On CBS After Season 14, And Tom Selleck Reacted

Few shows possess the longevity that Blue Bloods has proven to have. CBS’ long-running procedural has been entertaining audiences since its debut in 2010 and has built quite a following in that time. Of course, all good things must come to an end, and it looks like we're about to witness the final chapter in the saga of the Reagan family. That’s right, it’s been confirmed that the show is set to conclude after its upcoming 14th season. With that, lead actor Tom Selleck shared a reaction to the news.

It was reported this week that series is officially set to ride off into the sunset following its latest season, which is set to premiere on February 16 as part of CBS 'recently released TV schedule. According to Variety, the final season is going to be split into two parts, with the first 10 episodes airing during the earlier part of 2024. And the final eight installments won’t be released until the fall of that year. The trade also shared a statement from Tom Selleck, in which he reflected on his time working on the show and expressed gratitude:

For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family. Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.

The veteran actor’s performance as Commissioner Frank Raegan – the patriarch of his family – is arguably one of the drama series’ biggest draws. Tom Selleck seems to be very proud of the show, and he’s conveyed said pride on other occasions. Just last year, he enthusiastically spoke about Blue Bloods’ long-held success, which he attributes to the program’s character-driven nature. The procedural will, unfortunately, not hit the 300-episode mark Selleck believed it could reach. Still, it’s sweet to hear him speak so fondly about this TV mainstay.

It’s also interesting that the final season is going to be cut in half, and that might be a bit frustrating for some who are eager to see the new episodes. While a break between the installments isn’t exactly ideal, viewers should probably be grateful. Earlier this year, BB's Season 14 renewal seemed like an uncertainty for a little while. Though budget cuts have been initiated for these final episodes, it’s just great that the season is happening at all.

The show has certainly had a sweet run, but it’s going to be sorely missed by those who've tuned in week after week. It’s also going to be somewhat difficult to wait amid that hiatus in Season 14. Here’s hoping there’s no massive cliffhanger to contend with on that front. Also, let’s remain optimistic that with this final run of episodes, Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the Blue Bloods cast can deliver a fitting send-off for the cop drama.

Ahead of Blue Bloods’ Season 14 premiere on CBS on Friday, February 16 at 10 p.m. ET, you can catch up on episodes using a Paramount+ subscription. You can also look over the 2024 TV schedule for info on other returning shows.