Before Shane Gillis, Dave Chappelle, Larry David And More Have Been Criticized For SNL Monologues

You would think SNL monologues would be the simplest for stand-up comedians. They spend their working lives on stage talking to audiences. How hard could doing five to ten minutes on live television be? Well, the fifty plus year history of Saturday Night Live has shown over and over again that stand-up comedians are the exact group of people who seem to generate the most controversy and actual consequences from their monologues. They’re also the group most often accused of bombing.

Right now, everyone is giving their takes on Shane Gillis and his monologue this past weekend on SNL, which was mostly about him trying to exercise to lose weight. During the extended bit, he said he was shocked that many women now dress like “whores” at the gym but you can’t look or you’ll end up in the background of someone’s TikTok video.

The bit got tepid laughter from the studio audience but immediately generated a lot of frustration on social media from some users who felt it was misogynistic. In the days since, there’s been a lot of talk about his choice of language and conversations about whether he was punching down. There’s also been a lot of accusations that he bombed to the point where that conversation has eclipsed his accidental dropping of an f-bomb in a sketch.

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The monologue controversy is the same recurring pattern we’ve seen from Gillis during his other hosting stints. Back when he hosted for the first time in 2024, he was accused of bombing. Then he hosted again in 2025, and he was accused of bombing. Across both appearances, he also got a lot of social media backlash from viewers who weren’t happy that he joked about down syndrome, compared liberals to Star Wars villains and so on.

It’s not just Shane Gillis though. It’s a recurring pattern for a really healthy percentage of stand-up comedians who host the show. Last year, Nikki Glaser got audible gasps from the audience when she talked about her young nephew wanting to shower with her. Before that, Bill Burr launched a thousand think pieces after he said we shouldn’t cancel people who are dead because God already cancelled them.

The list goes on. Dave Chappelle joked about Kanye and anti-semitism, and some people didn't like it. Larry David joked about flirting with women in concentration camps, and some people didn't like it. There is a murderer’s row of stand-up comedians who have taken the stage at Studio 8H and have gotten mild applause at best. There’s also a murderer’s row of stand-up comedians who have been criticized for making jokes that many at home felt weren’t appropriate or touched on themes that they felt weren’t appropriate to joke about.

More often than not, that criticism has just come in the form of angry articles or more recently, social media backlash, but sometimes it’s had real consequences on the show too. There was heavy backlash to the monologues of both Andrew Dice Clay and Martin Lawrence, and neither has ever been asked back to host.

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Some of the stand-up problem is related to expectations and some of it is related to the audience. There is an expectation that because stand-up comedians make people laugh for a living that they’re going to crush their monologues. There is an assumption that they’re going to kill when the truth is almost always the opposite. There are some rare exceptions, but in general, the format doesn’t translate nearly as well as you would think. More often than not, stand-ups, even if they don’t generate any controversy, only get mild applause form the audience.

That’s because the average person sitting in the Studio 8H audience and even the average person at home is not the same person who goes to stand-up comedy shows. Certainly, they’re not the same people who would buy a ticket to go see Shane Gillis. So, what he’s joking about and how he’s joking about it are probably not the sort of thing that the average person in the audience at SNL is predisposed to laugh about. It’s just easier for everyone to get on the same page and laugh about Debbie Downer than it is to laugh about Chris Rock’s thoughts on the Boston Marathon bombing. Even Norm Macdonald’s return monologue, which is one of the most lauded openers ever, got a mixed response from the crowd.

Monologues at SNL are hard for everyone. The expectation is very low for most performers, with the exception of stand-up comedians. We all assume they’re going to go out there and crush, but the history of the show says more often than not, it’s the exact opposite.