I'm Obsessed With The Sweet Way Guillermo Wanted To Pay Tribute To Jimmy Kimmel On DWTS

Despite Guillermo Rodriguez getting the lowest scores on Dancing with the Stars Season 35, he managed to stay around for quite a while. He and his partner Witney Carson made it to Super Bowl Night on the 2026 TV schedule , which was impressive. However, it sadly meant that the TV personality went home one week before Dedication Night. If he had made it that far, he would have dedicated his dance to his longtime co-worker and pal, Jimmy Kimmel. Now, he’s revealed some details about that dance (and I really wish we could have seen it).

In the week following Guillermo’s elimination from DWTS, he went on The Viall Files to speak about his experience on the show. He also discussed his love for Jimmy Kimmel, calling the talk show host “the best.” The host’s sidekick also explained that if he had made it to Dedication Night, he would have wanted to pay tribute to Kimmel by dancing to a song by one of his favorite musicians:

And about Dedication Night, I was like, yeah, you know what? If I pass next week, one of his favorite musicians is Huey Lewis and the News. I say, ‘Oh yeah, if we pass, we’re gonna dance tango, and we are going to dedicate it to Jimmy.’ And I told Witney, I say, ‘And we should dance to “The Power of Love”.’

Well, this is such a fantastic idea! And I’d love to see it. Not only would it have been a sweet song for Guillermo to dance to in honor of Jimmy Kimmel, but it’d also be fitting for the time of year. I note that because the song is famously used in Back to the Future, and Christopher Lloyd celebrated his 88th birthday on October 22 with a reference to both the movie and the Huey Lewis and the News song. So, all around, this would have been such a fun number to see on Dedication Night, which happened to air on October 20.

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And who knows? Maybe we could still see it. Nick Viall, who hosts the podcast and was previously on Dancing with the Stars, told Guillermo he should still do the dance, just on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Listen, Whitney Leavitt did her freestyle on Call Her Daddy last year because she was eliminated before she could do it on DWTS. I think Guillermo could easily do the same thing on Kimmel’s show. Maybe he even could get Huey Lewis and the News to do a cameo, as Viall explained. It would seem Kimmel’s sidekick likes the idea, as he said:

Listen, I got to tell them that you told me that idea and everything, and hopefully we do it. And if we do it, we’re going to give you credit for that.

Well, they only have so much time to do this if they want to perform the number before Witney Carson gives birth and the show ends. However, I still think it’s possible. It sounds like a great idea, and one Kimmel would appreciate. Clearly, the host has a whole lotta love for Guillermo and was supportive of his DWTS journey , so I feel like he’d like something like this.

Guillermo went on to say that he felt bad when he got eliminated. However, Kimmel was in good spirits, as the man who has been his sidekick for over two decades recalled:

Jimmy, he said, ‘I’m proud of you. You did it. You did a good job. You make so many people happy. So many people were watching the show to see you and everything. And you just being yourself makes a lot of people great.’

That is so sweet, and it makes me want to see this “Power of Love” dance even more! And maybe it will happen on Jimmy Kimmel Live someday.

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