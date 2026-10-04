Michael Che Used A Cornell 7 Joke On Weekend Update To Roast Colin Jost
You have to watch out for weird, privileged Ivy League types.
Ahead of this week’s Saturday Night Live episode, a lot of fans wondered if the show would comment on the Cornell 7. The sketch comedy institution has built its reputation on addressing the social issues everyone is talking about, but given the sensitive and legal nature of the case, which involves allegations of sexual assault and questions about consent, morality, drug use and duty of care, many suspected the writers would avoid the issue altogether. Let the record show they did not. Michael Che addressed the case and used it as an opportunity to dunk on Colin Jost and his Ivy League education.
The joke in question happened during Weekend Update. Che referenced the case and said it’s time for men to start holding other men accountable. He said we all know of friends who seem like a nice guy but definitely are not. As he was talking, however, the camera kept cutting to Jost, making it seem like his co-anchor was actually the person he was talking about. That became especially clear when he brought up “weird privileged Ivy League types,” as Jost graduated from Harvard.
Some of the funniest jokes play very differently based on whether you’re reading them or seeing the actual footage, and this joke is a great example of that. I love that if you weren’t watching the actual show, you would have no idea Che was actually dunking on his co-anchor (which he does a lot). You would think he was just offering commentary on the Cornell 7 case and taking some shots at kids at elite universities.
You can watch the actual footage from Weekend Update below, which starts at the 3:40 mark.
You never quite know how SNL is going to handle social issues, divisive legal cases and even politics. There are times in which the show tries to offer really daring commentary. There are times it takes the easy joke everyone else is making, and there are times like this in which it talks about the controversy but does so in a way that moves the target onto someone else entirely. It’s never a one size fits all solution.
Regardless, last night’s Saturday Night Live had a lot to offer outside Weekend Update. Friend of the show Dakota Johnson hosted for the third time and brought Taylor Swift alongside her for a fun cameo during her monologue. She also delivered some really fun and out there sketches including one where she played a really mean girlfriend and another where she played a doctor encouraging a woman not to sing to a family member in a coma because it wasn’t going to help. I’d definitely encourage you to check out the full episode.
The show will return next week with host Shane Gillis before taking a break for a few weeks and returning on Halloween.
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Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
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