Matlock’s Matty Is Running Out Of Allies After A Surprise Season 2 Departure, And This One Stings

The walls have been closing in on Matlock since the Season 1 finale back in the spring, but the show has already gone back and forth in Season 2 in the fall 2025 TV schedule as to whether Matty or Olympia has the most leverage on the other. They were mostly in the same situation in "Tomorrow Is Still Tomorrow," but they had to sacrifice somebody else at Jacobson Moore to guarantee that their mission to take down Senior stays secret. The result is that Matty has lost an ally, and it stings all the more for how much I didn't see it coming. I'll miss Mrs. Belvin!

Matty's attempt to reach out to the New York Times with evidence against Julian and Senior fell through, but it was enough for a reporter to start sniffing around Jacobson Moore, leading the executive committee to believe that there was a major leak from somebody at the firm. Even though Olympia wasn't the one responsible, she did know about Matty and didn't seem particularly concerned about Mrs. Belvin possibly being exposed for her Reddit post about Welbrexa. A lot was riding on how well Olympia could lie.

It all seemed to go swimmingly enough for Olympia even when her ex mother-in-law Eva (played by Justina Machado) started the questioning... until she slipped up and mentioned that the leak had been to the Times, when the Times had never specifically been named. How could Olympia know if she wasn't involved? Unfortunately, there was one solution for Matty and Olympia's problem: Mrs. Belvin could take the fall.

In fairness, Mrs. Belvin was resigned to being discovered for the Reddit post, and it wasn't hard for Matty to spin the situation in such a way that her friend would claim responsibility for the whole mess and take the fall. It was just heartbreaking to see how much Mrs. Belvin wanted to do the right thing and trusted Matty, and I was happy at least to see that Matty and even Olympia (eventually) felt for her. Matty's outburst in the previous episode seems to an exception rather than the new rule!

All she'd wanted to do was keep working at Jacobson Moore for a little longer and then get a retirement party like what she'd organized for so many others; instead, she was ousted and not even allowed to gather her own personal belongings before leaving the building. Matty felt guilty enough that she and Edwin decided to give a "go bag" of $500,000 to Mrs. Belvin, prompting Olympia – who was also ready to make sure that the former employee still received her salary for a time – to ask just how rich Matty and her husband are.

And so, this seemingly ends the era of Matty leaning on Mrs. Belvin for information from time to time, as well as just the random appearances here and there to establish what Mrs. Belvin really contributed to the firm (and its plans for parties). I always got a kick out of the duo interacting, and Mrs. Belvin's altruistic desire to do good really could have made her a valuable ally if she ever learned the truth in Matty's Welbrexa crusade. Plus, actress Patricia Belcher is a standout character actress whenever she pops up on a show, and I'll miss seeing her every once in a while on Matlock.

So, Matty and Olymia survived at Jacobson Moore to scheme another day, and Matty to gain some special access to the firm on the sly when she gathered Mrs. Belvin's belongings for her. While I like Jason Ritter in the Matlock cast, it stings that Mrs. Belvin lost her job while Julian has Olympia going to bat for him. See what happens next with new episodes of Matlock on Thursdays at 9. p.m. ET on CBS, ahead of Elsbeth Season 3.