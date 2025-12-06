After Ghosts' Stars Earned Impressive Awards Attention, I Need Their Characters To Revisit Their Relationship ASAP

Ghosts is still going strong as the 2025 TV schedule winds down, and fans don't have to worry about whether Season 5 will include a traditional Christmas celebration. Of course, "traditional" means something spooky for the spirits at Woodstone Mansion during the merriest and brightest of seasons, and it turns out that the people who make Ghosts happen have a lot to celebrate behind the scenes as well. The show accumulated four nominations for the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, and two of them leave me wanting a relationship to restart.

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

Ghosts Is Getting Awards Attention

Ghosts scored a nomination in almost every single category it qualified for as a CBS comedy. While the competition in those categories is stiff (including another CBS show that switched categories to qualify), the spooky sitcom is a worthy nominee. Check out the four categories that could result in a Critics Choice win for the series, which is currently in the fifth of the six seasons ordered so far:

Best Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series - Rose McIver

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series - Asher Grodman

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Rebecca Wisocky

I do wish that Utkarsh Ambudkar had scored a nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, but he often plays the straight man compared to the zaniness of the ghosts and McIver as his on-screen wife, which may work against him during awards season. Maybe Ghosts needs to indulge his addiction to Sonic a bit more to show off more of his comedic skills?

I can't be too bummed, though. While Ghosts has consistently been nominated for CCAs going back to 2022, this is the first year with noms in four separate categories and the first nominations for both Rose McIver as Sam and Rebecca Wisocky as Hetty. (Asher Grodman got his first nomination for playing Trevor last year.) Could this be the year that the Ghosts team gets some trophies?

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

It's Time For More Of Hetty And Trevor Together

That remains to be seen, but Asher Grodman and Rebecca Wisocky both getting nominations really reminded me of something I realized during my pre-Season 5 binge-watch via a Paramount+ subscription: Hetty and Trevor are as much fun to watch as a couple as they are a bizarre match.

A haughty 19th century robber baroness with a taste for cocaine and bold views on child labor shouldn't really work well with a Wall Street stock bro who died in the year 2000 with no pants and an enduring love of The Cutting Edge, but they just click on screen together. As Rebecca Wisocky said earlier in Season 5, the characters are "perfect foils," and Asher Grodman pitched "that Trevor would definitely think it’s hot" when Hetty mimicked a Philadelphia accent.

Now, I'm not saying that they need to dive right back into romance ASAP, especially since so many of the ghosts are paired off at this point. I'll take a rekindling of their dynamic as Power Friends, or even just clashing as nemeses. The two actors just have a fun chemistry and energy with each other. They also impressed critics enough over the past year to both earn nominations for awards in their respective acting categories; why not pair them up for more storylines?

With only three episodes left before the 2026 TV schedule (and two of which are dedicated to Christmas shenanigans), I imagine that I might have no shot of getting my wish before the end of the year. That said, the wait to find out if Ghosts wins any Critics Choice Awards isn't too much longer, with the ceremony broadcast on January 4 at 7 p.m. ET on E! and USA.