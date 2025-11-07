Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Just Started A Big Rivalry, And Now I'm Worried About Georgie

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode, "Dirty Hands and a Barbed-Wire Fence." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 is filled with drama so far, and it's been a chaotic time for the characters. Mandy gained popularity as the weekend weather girl, Mary Cooper returned to the dating scene, and now Georgie is battling with a rival who viewers first saw in Season 1.

Running the tire shop with Ruben is stressful for Georgie, and it's about to get even worse. The business owners have butted heads with a veteran in the industry, and after a dirty trick to get ahead, I'm worried if he's ready for what's to come.

Georgie And Ruben Went To "War" With Fred Fagenbacher

Fred Fagenbacher popped up for the first time since his appearance in Georgie & Mandy's Season 1 finale, after he unsuccessfully made a bid for Jim's tire shop. Since he couldn't buy the shop, it appears Fagenbacher is going to try his hardest to drive his competitor out of business. Georgie learned that he had lost his contract with the church to Fagenbacher, and given the blow to their monthly income, it was going to be hard times ahead.

That is, until Georgie had a devious idea. Together, he and Ruben devised a plan to sabotage Fagenbacher's tow trucks using bleach. The plan worked like a charm, and with Fagenbacher's trucks down, Georgie and Ruben were able to swipe a few of his contracts to make up for their loss as the church.

I'm Worried The Guilt Of His Actions Will Get To Georgie

Georgie and Ruben ended up making a lot of money with their scheme, but the guilt of doing something unethical really got to Georgie. He kept showering because he felt the smell was still on him, and Mandy noticed something was up. Unfortunately, Ruben and Georgie made the situation worse by refusing to tell her, and now she's paranoid about what is so important that he won't share with her.

To make matters worse, Fred Fagenbacher showed up at the end of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage to tell Ruben and Georgie he knew what they did. There were no threats of legal action or requests for money to cover the damages, but he did say that what was happening between them wasn't over.

I assume that this means Georgie will continue to play this game of sabotage back and forth with Fagenbacher, all the while keeping it secret from Mandy and the rest of the McAllister family. Remember those panic attacks he had at the beginning of Season 1? I have a feeling the stress of what he'll have to do to keep Fagenbacher from destroying his business may lead to more of those.

Ultimately, we know that Georgie's dream of launching a Dr. Tire franchise will come to be. Unfortunately, it will come at the cost of his marriage to Mandy, and this whole mess sounds like just another factor that will lead to their eventual breakup. Hopefully it won't happen soon, though, because I can see this war with Fred Fagenbacher going in some interesting directions.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Continue to enjoy the comedy sitcom as the 2025 TV schedule winds down, and be sure to check out what else is airing on the network as the holidays approach.