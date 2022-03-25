Mayans M.C. Is Setting Up A Big Ol' War With Sons Of Anarchy In New Season 4 Video

As opposed to suffering through the extended hiatus between Season 2 and Season 3 of Mayans M.C. on FX, fans didn't even have to wait a full year for Season 4 to arrive. Granted, any amount of waiting is somewhat torturous considering how the latest finale capped things off for the Santa Padre crew. It seemed like the entirety of the Mayans M.C. would implode through in-fighting, but the Season 4 teaser seen above makes it clear that the quasi-civil war will be expanding to include SAMCRO when the drama returns.

While the Mayans M.C. video above is more of an aesthetic-setting promo, as opposed to a footage-filled trailer, the implications being made are pretty huge for anyone who’s been watching this franchise since Sons of Anarchy’s earliest days. Clearly, the connections between the two clubs have never been 100% smooth, for plenty of reasons, and things only got more complicated throughout the run of Mayans so far. Still, nothing has happened yet that made it seem like Bishop’s crew would be destined for head-smashing war against SAMCRO, since co-creator and showrunner Elgin James has been so keen on keeping the story tied to more diverse characters and cast members , while distancing itself from being in Sons of Anarchy's shadow.

I mean, sure, it seemed like an easy bet to make overall, since the epitome of all storylines for this universe is “Mayans vs. Sons,” but I might not have necessarily expected it to go down in Season 4. I hope this doesn’t mean that FX is feeling antsy about keeping the universe going, what with Mayans M.C.’s live nightly ratings starting off below a million viewers with its giant Season 3 premiere , and never rising above that. But that’s downer talk, and I’m too hyped up for all that now.

I love the idea of this teaser taking place during a thunderstorm, since rain hasn’t exactly been a routine sight on either Mayans M.C. or Sons of Anarchy. It’s like the most violent iteration of a muddy high school football game, just with trash can fires instead of stadium lighting. Clearly from a high school in The Warriors universe.

As awesome as it would have been for the Sons of Anarchy members here to be revealed as all the familiar peeps we haven't seen since Jax's death, that understandably wasn't the case. Elgin James and FX wouldn't want to spoil any of that already.

Fans have seen several SAMCRO members popping up on Mayans M.C. in the past, from David LaBrava’s Happy to Tommy Flanagan’s Chibs, though the latter made it sound like he wouldn’t be back on that front now that he landed a role on Starz’s Power Book IV: Force. And there hasn’t been much noise about potential cameos in Season 4 from other actors, so we’ll just have to wait and see how much this season will bring crossover energy to the club war front.