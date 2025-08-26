'Disney Got This Wrong.' Mayim Bialik Just Got Real About The Blossom Reboot Getting Canceled Before It Could See The Light Of Day
In my opinionation, that's a real shame.
You may know Mayim Bialik as a big TV star from The Big Bang Theory and as a guest host on Jeopardy!, but her breakthrough came from playing the title character on Blossom. The ‘90s network TV show lasted multiple seasons, but was canceled in 1995. Following years of attempts to launch a Blossom reboot, Bialik got real about how those efforts being doomed, and that “Disney got this wrong” in choosing to pass on the revival project.
Mayim Bialik may have had a successful TV career after Blossom’s Season 5 ending, but it doesn’t mean the beloved ‘90s sitcom has left her heart. The show's star wrote on Substack about how Blossom's creator, Don Reo, came up with a script that would bring the iconic characters into today’s day, which Bialik found “beautiful.” Back in 2023, the American neuroscientist was hoping to take cues from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot of a darker, deeper take on the sitcom. The two told their idea to former execs at Disney, which owns the rights, and they “seemed” to love it.
However, the forward momentum came to a sudden halt after job titles changed and new execs were put in charge of series development. Bialik revealed those new execs were far less welcoming to the new idea, shooting it down the plans before anything could happen with them. In her words:
I can understand the Emmy nominee’s disappointment in not receiving an extensive and logical response from Disney on why a Blossom reboot wouldn’t work for them. Especially when one minute, a network is sold on an idea, only for new executives to provide a different answer later.
After Bialik and Don Reo’s Blossom idea was shut down by Disney, the talented actress expressed sadness over what the television industry has become:
With all of the talent that Mayim Bialik has as an actress, it would be a real shame for her to stop pursuing on-camera projects. She does make a great point, however, in saying the industry continues to change compared to her time as a child star. The Young Sheldon actress previously spoke about how thankful she was that the Blossom set wasn’t a toxic environment, and how it was a “simpler” time without social media. Even though the industry is evolving, I’m still hoping Bialik can find a platform to bring her ideas to fruition.
Because shows like Saved By the Bell, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Punky Brewster were still talked about and streamed decades later, their nostalgia and fanbase made them a cinch for reboots that would capture longtime viewers and a new generation. But, it’s possible Disney didn’t see Blossom having the same impact for a new revival, as reruns haven’t been airing on TV and have been unavailable as part of your streaming schedule.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
However, the California native continued to hold her stance about Disney being “wrong” that a revival series of the five-season run sitcom isn’t needed:
I truly feel for Mayim Bialik that a Blossom revival didn’t happen like she hoped. It sounds like there was a lot of passion and dedication behind the project. But at the end of the day, ideas coming to life will ultimately fall into the hands of the network that owns the rights.
A Blossom reboot may never see the light of day, but that doesn’t diminish the impact the series had on Mayim Bialik or longtime fans who loved the show. Maybe one of these days, we’ll find out the fates of Blossom, Joey, Tony, Six, and more. Until then, its legacy will continue through the fond memories that each episode brought to fans of the ‘90s.
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.