Jennifer Aniston Calls Friends 'A Lifetime Commitment,' But Has Blunt Six-Word Response When Asked About The Reboot

In the entertainment business, sometimes actors happen upon a role that, for better or worse, sticks with them for the rest of their careers, and there’s no getting around it. That’s definitely the case for Jennifer Aniston and the cast of Friends. Despite the actress currently starring in another hit series (The Morning Show’s fourth season is airing on the 2025 TV schedule), to some, she will always be Rachel Green. So, with that in mind, she opened up about what that means and bluntly stated the chances of a Friends reboot.

Jennifer Aniston Opens Up About The ‘Lifetime Commitment’ The Cast Has With Friends

Thanks to endless reruns and the ability to stream all 10 seasons with an HBO Max subscription — not to mention lovable characters and jokes that somehow hit just as hard the 86th time as the first — Friends remains as popular as ever, despite having been off the air for 21 years. Jennifer Aniston and her colleagues likely couldn’t have predicted the level of success that would come from the NBC sitcom, and she told Harper’s Bazaar the experience bonded them together like a family, saying:

I know that if I needed anything, I’d go direct to the chain we have together and they’d be there for me in two seconds flat. It was like we married each other – they’re my family. Sometimes you love to hate your family, but it’s a lifetime commitment, for sure.



I love to hear that the Friends stars still keep in touch, and Jennifer Aniston said she even had dinner a few weeks ago with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. As with any tight-knit group, it sounds like they — along with David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry — have had their ups and downs, but the six of them are bound together forever.

So will we ever get an update on the Central Perk coffee-drinkers?

Jennifer Aniston Shuts Down The Idea Of A Future Friends Revival

The six members of the main cast came together in 2021 for Friends: The Reunion, where they revisited the set, discussed whether Ross and Rachel were on a break and relived some of the show’s more iconic moments. As far as Jennifer Aniston is concerned, that’s all we’re going to get as far as a revival or reboot. She said since Matthew Perry’s death in 2022, there is no world where a sequel or remake could happen, giving a blunt, six-word response:

It would be literally, physically impossible.

It’s tough to think that the six of them could never share the stage again, even if they wanted to, since the man who had the funniest lines as Chandler Bing drowned in his hot tub at age 54 after taking a large amount of ketamine.

However, even before Matthew Perry’s untimely death, the idea of a reboot or revival was shot down, and Courteney Cox also said the Friends cast wasn’t likely to do another reunion.

Friends fans will just have to settle for the glorious videos and photos the actors share when the besties do get together, as well as the knowledge that the actors have taken the words of their iconic theme song to heart and will always be there for each other.