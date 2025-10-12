Critics React To HBO's The Chair Company, Tim Robinson's Latest Cringe Comedy. I’m In Full Agreement
Watching through your fingers is allowed.
Anytime Tim Robinson’s name comes up, I’ve found that I let out an involuntary groan of, “Oh no” – which is strange, because I actually love his unique brand of comedy. Given what we’ve seen on Netflix’s I Think You Should Leave and in Friendship with Paul Rudd, I have to imagine that level of discomfort is what he’s going for, and fans are about to get a whole new dose of that cringe-inducing goodness with The Chair Company.
Reviews are here for the new HBO comedy series ahead of its release on the 2025 TV schedule, which will see Tim Robinson’s Ron get caught up in an elaborate conspiracy following an embarrassing incident at work. I have seen a few of the episodes already myself, and I have to agree with critics like Chase Hutchinson of The Wrap, who calls the show “more than a little horrifying,” and says it’s Robinson’s most bonkers project yet. He continues:
Ben Travers of IndieWire rates it a B+, acutely noting that Tim Robinson’s character embodies how easy it is to get lost when you’re desperate to be seen. Ron’s predicament might make you want to scream or possibly even cry, but it will definitely make you laugh. Travers says:
Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter calls The Chair Company “delightfully unhinged,” writing that like the rest of Tim Robinson’s oeuvre, it’s an intentionally uncomfortable experience. However, its relatability is irresistible in how the show captures what it's like to have an intrusive thought that you can’t shake, no matter how silly or small you know it is. Han continues:
Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence gives it a B+, saying The Chair Company proves that Tim Robinson’s unique voice can sustain a full season of television, as he gives his best performance yet. In the critic’s words:
Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm rates the series an 8 out of 10, saying in The Chair Company, Tim Robinson has mastered the art of turning an uncomfortable topic into something uproarious and making a potentially unlikeable man sympathetic. The darkness that lurks beneath the surface only makes the series more interesting. The critic says:
Do these reviews make you worried about the dark places Tim Robinson’s series might go? As the above critic points out, if his cringe comedy isn’t your thing, The Chair Company isn’t likely to change your mind. However, I do agree that giving the comedian space to develop his character over the length of a series amplifies all of my feelings toward him — from fondness to frustration.
If you want to check out The Chair Company, the new series premieres at 10 p.m. ET Sunday, October 12, on HBO and can be streamed with an HBO Max subscription. Episodes will be released weekly on Sundays.
