Critics Say Julia Roberts Shines In After The Hunt, But Their Feelings About The Rest Of The Thriller Vary
Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield also star.
Filmmaker Luca Guadagnino has entertained viewers over the past few years with thought-provoking projects like Challengers, Queer and Call Me By Your Name. He undoubtedly aims to do that again with After the Hunt as it hits the 2025 movie calendar. Critics have seen the psychological thriller, and while they agree Julia Roberts is solid as a college professor with a secretive past, not all of them are on board with Guadagnino’s latest movie.
Julia Roberts stars as Alma Imhoff, whose protégée Maggie Resnick (Ayo Edebiri) accuses Alma's friend and fellow Yale philosophy professor Hank Gibson (Andrew Garfield) of assault. This leads to a dark secret of her own resurfacing. In CinemaBlend’s review of After the Hunt, Sarah El-Mahmoud says Luca Guadagnino has made another movie that feels like every frame is art, and the actors rise to the occasion. However, its substance is severely lacking, and she rates the movie 2.5 stars out of 5, writing:
Tomris Laffly of RogerEbert.com gives the upcoming LGBTQ+ movie 3 out of 4 stars, saying the script smartly reveals the depth of its trio of main characters slowly, which keeps us engaged and questioning their reliability as narrators. Julia Roberts’ performance is one of After the Hunt’s biggest rewards, Laffly says, and continues:
Nick Schager of the Daily Beast says movie lovers should “Skip This,” despite his calling it Julia Roberts’ best performance in years. It’s a “wannabe conversation starter,” Schager says, that introduces thorny issues but doesn’t explore them. The critic concludes:
David Rooney of THR says director Luca Guadagnino and screenwriter Nora Garrett seem convinced their exploration of power dynamics, thorny ethics and generational divide are current, but it actually feels quite outdated. The critic writes:
Ryan Lattanzio of IndieWire agrees, giving it a C and saying the ideas feel ripped from another era and slapped into After the Hunt without actually having anything to say. The critic writes:
After the Hunt has garnered just 44% on Rotten Tomatoes, but despite critics’ issues with what the movie has to say (if anything), it sounds like Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield brought their A-games.
If this is one you want to check out, you may be able to do that now. After the Hunt opened in limited release on October 10 and will expand to more theaters with its wide release on Friday, October 17.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.