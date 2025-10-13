Someone Asked Adam Sandler About Possibly Receiving An Oscar Nomination For His New Netflix Movie, And He Shared A Sweet Take

Adam Sandler has been quite busy amid the 2025 movie schedule, as he’s involved with multiple films either as an actor or a producer. His latest venture is Jay Kelly, the George Clooney-fronted drama film from writer/director Noah Baumbach. This marks yet another rare dramatic outing for Sandler, and early reactions to the film have been filled with praise for his performance. With that, the funnyman is now being mentioned in Oscar buzz conversations and, when asked about that, he shared a very lovely perspective.

Adam Sandler Was Asked About Possibly Receiving His First Oscar Nomination

The Happy Gilmore icon has been a working actor for some time now, and he’s amassed a plethora of notable honors like the Independent Spirit Award and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. An Academy Award has eluded Sandler thus far, and that hasn’t seemed to bother him one bit. While speaking with People, Sandler – who’s been wearing suits to premieres lately – was asked how he felt about possibly being in Oscars conversations this year. While the comic appreciates the recognition, there’s something else he’s grateful for:

Well, that's real cool and real nice of everybody to say, and I'm just happy I got to be in it. My man Noah Baumbach wrote it, kind of put it all together, got the performances he wanted out of everybody, and I'm proud to be in it.

So, for Adam Sandler, it’s not so much about the awards as it is about the experience of working on the film itself, and that’s a great perspective to have. Accolades are indeed cool to win, but getting hung up on them isn’t always ideal. Sandler isn’t the only star who is not prioritizing prizes this awards season either. Kiss of the Spider Woman star Jennifer Lopez also isn’t focused on trophies, as she enjoyed making the musical film. (Lopez also admitted that her experience with Hustlers taught her not to get consumed in any hype.)

Although the Waterboy star has yet to be up for an Oscar, I’d argue he’s given some performances that are more than worthy of nominations. Even now, I remain baffled by the fact that the Academy didn’t honor his work in some cases.

There Are Several Adam Sandler Roles That Could’ve Warranted Oscar Nods

More on Adam Sandler (Image credit: Netflix) I’ve Always Thought Of Adam Sandler As More Than A Comedic Actor, And I’m So Glad George Clooney Agrees With Me

Over the years, Adam Sandler has made plenty of rom-coms, though I’d argue the strongest among them is Paul Thomas Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love. The film sees Sandler play Barry Egan, a lonely business owner with social anxiety who becomes infatuated with one of his sister’s co-workers. Anderson’s film is a tremendous piece of work, and it exemplifies the kind of range Sandler possesses as an actor. He received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance and, when the film turned 20 in 2022, Sandler told CinemaBlend he still has affection for the movie.

Another perfect performance from Sandler is on full display in Uncut Gems from the Safdie Brothers. Sandler is downright magnetic as Howard Ratner, a New York-based jeweler and gambling addict. The Safdies’ (intentionally) stressful approach to storytelling shines through in the 2019 film, but Sandler still manages to anchor the entire affair. Like many others, I believed the star would get a Best Actor nod. Still, Sandler (who did win an Independent Spirit Award for his work) had a refreshing take on not getting a nomination.

When it comes to honorable mentions, I’d also say that Reign Over Me, Spanglish, Spaceman and Hustle also feature layered performances from Sandler. As for Jay Kelly, that film sees him play the loyal manager of the film’s eponymous character. Don’t get me wrong, as I firmly believe Sandler is right not to concern himself with the reception to his work. However, I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t love seeing him attend the Academy Awards as a nominee and not just as a participant in a funny Conan O’Brien bit.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out Adam Sandler in Jay Kelly, which opens in select theaters on November 14 and becomes available for Netflix subscription holders starting on December 5.