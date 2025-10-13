We Finally Got A Look At Selena Gomez’s Rehearsal Dinner Dress, And I Think It’s My Favorite Wedding Look Yet

We’ve known for a while now that Selena Gomez enlisted the help of Ralph Lauren to make her nuptials to Benny Blanco extra special. The singer and actress wore four custom Ralph Lauren looks, and each one has been prettier and more delicate than the last. The celebrity fashion label recently revealed Gomez’s fourth wedding look, the Blazer dress she wore for her wedding rehearsal – yes the rehearsal her pal Taylor Swift spoke at .

From draped satin to sheer lace and one flowy, romantic, tea-length dress, most of what Gomez wore on her wedding day was dreamy. But for her rehearsal dinner, she chose a blazer dress with four buttons running up the front that was chock full of cool details. The dress had lux fabric and a big white flower at the front. It closed with its second button (which meant a few of the button details were just for show). It also had a corset tie detail that lent femininity to what was essentially a suit dress.

The corset and the flower in particular helped to tie her more tailored rehearsal dress in with her other three wedding looks. It’s really cool Ralph Lauren laid them all out in one post, as well as gave fans close ups to some of those intricate details, including fabric choice and more. Take a look.

A post shared by Ralph Lauren (@ralphlauren) A photo posted by on

It’s really common for brides to wear a shorter dress for their rehearsal dinner, but I don’t think the blazer dress has seen its heyday yet. It’s a pretty perfect choice, here, and really helped to differentiate the tone of that night from the tone of the day of, in my opinion.

Gomez had been said to want a pretty low-key wedding to Benny Blanco , and notwithstanding the eye-watering hotel room costs for the event in Santa Barbara, they seem to have gotten a lot of that wish. Pad Thai was served from Jitlada, where she and her partner had their first date. Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran also gave speeches, with Swift later saying to Jimmy Fallon she did not make it “about” her, and definitely did not bring up her engagement to Travis Kelce during the speech.

So I did make a speech but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement. Nobody wants you to be like, "Hey, I know this is your wedding day but… [pointed at her engagement ring].'

Ultimately, Gomez has been extremely generous sharing the details surrounding her big day, and that also includes these stunning looks at each of her celebrity wedding dresses. Many happy felicitations to the newly married couple. May their be plenty of pad thai and maybe even some taco bell thrown in.