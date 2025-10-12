Ben Affleck's Daredevil Co-Star Is Officially Joining The MCU For Wonder Man, And I Hope He's In Every Episode
Wonderful Wonder Man news!
What a weekend for MCU updates, specifically when it comes to the slate of upcoming Marvel TV shows. Tons of big announcements were made at New York Comic-Con, such as new reveals for the already exciting VisionQuest cast to confirmation that Daredevil: Born Again will be back for Season 3 to the long-awaited release of Wonder Man's first trailer. It turns out Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s new show will feature a former Daredevil star, though not from Charlie Cox’s shows, but the Ben Affleck era.
The forever great Joe Pantoliano is officially part of the MCU now, 22 years after co-starring with Affleck in 2003’s Daredevil as journalist Ben Urich. Regardless of one’s thoughts on that movie, and people DO have thoughts to put on blast at a moment’s notice, Joey Pants is certainly one of its high points, which pretty much goes for every project he’s ever been a part of. (He was in a Last of Us episode for like five minutes and delivered one of that show’s Top 3 performances.)
As it happens, Pantoliano’s involvement in Wonder Man didn’t stem from any Marvel panels, but rather NYCC’s Matrix reunion panel (via EW) where Laurence Fishburne was also present. The Memento and Sopranos vet went ahead and spilled those beans himself, saying:
He then went on to share a bunch of secrets about the show and how it’ll fit into the larger MCU, and spoiled the end of Avengers: Doomsday. All right, so none of that actually happened, since Marvel would likely have thrown him into an unmarked van after the panel for brainwashing purposes. In fact, he didn’t really share anything at all about his character, which obviously leaves the door open for any amount of speculation.
Unless Wonder Man is the kind of show that can pull the Deadpool and Wolverine move of bringing non-canonical comic book movie characters into the MCU — its real-world approach doesn’t make this seem likely — I don’t see how Pantoliano’s character can possibly tie back to his Daredevil role, given that Vondie Curtis-Hall’s portrayal of Ben Urich in Netflix’s Daredevil was seemingly canonized through Genneya Walton’s surviving niece BB Urich. But someone will find a way to make that make sense, surely.
Beyond the reveal, Joe Pantoliano had nothing but pleasant things to say about working with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, without saying how long they worked together, though I hope it's for every single ep. He also shared that he was especially pleased to work with Sir Ben Kingsley, who refused to use the Bad Boys vet’s famed nickname. As Pantoliano put it:
I'm going to be so disappointed when his character's name in Wonder Man doesn't end up being Lord Joseph Trousers. Damn you and your genius ways, Ben Kingsley.
Check out the first trailer for Wonder Man below!
Available to stream via Disney+ subscription on January 27, 2026, so be sure you’re ready to nail that audition, and that you’re wearing your best (Joseph) pants for the job.
