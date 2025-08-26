I'm Extremely Bummed By Dexter: Original Sin's Sudden Cancellation, But It's Hard Not To Dance Along To The Young Masuka Actor's Reaction Post
Though no one ever said that TV announcements are meant to last forever — okay somebody might have said those words together before, but not as an absolute truth — one does expect networks and streaming services to hold up their end of a season renewal. Dexter: Original Sin’s cast and crew learned that the hard way when the spinoff was canceled without warning by Paramount+, a turn of events that hasn’t stopped bumming me out since it happened.
Several of Original Sin’s cast members quickly shared disappointed reactions on social media, including co-star Alex Shimuzu, who portrays the often perverse and often giggling forensic analyst Vince Masuka (portrayed in the OG series by CS Lee). Though his initial reaction was as subdued as one might expect, his follow-up post on TikTok is enough to get me dancing even through my disappointment.
The song that Shimizu is jamming to is Calvin Harris' "Feels," which also features Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean. Interestingly enough, though, the post starts off in the middle of the first verse, and bypasses some extremely relevant lyrics: "Well nothing ever last forever, no. One minute you're here and the next you're gone."
Maybe that's the point, though. Maybe Shimuzu didn't want to remind everybody about Dexter: Original Sin's cancellation, and this dance isn't about things that don't last forever. With his caption saying "The beat goes on!" I dare say fans shouldn't worry too much about the actor making it beyond this unfortunate setback. He's gonna crush whatever comes next, no doubt.
That said, Dexter fans are turning out in droves to sign the "Save Original Sin" petitions that went live after the cancellation went public. At the time of writing, the petition housed at Change.org has over 32,000 signatures, and that number is rising fairly quickly.
Shimuzu himself also promoted the petition on Monday evening, sharing the following post:
Considering Original Sin had maintained its renewal status for months, we'd already theorized about which characters we wanted to see back the most, while also theorizing plenty about who might know Dexter's secrets and what Brian Moser entering Dexter's life so early on would mean for the timeline of the OG series.
All of that wondering was for naught, though, at least until Paramount+ and/or Showtimes execs come to their senses and put the order back on the table for the prequel's second season. It's possible that much of the resources that were going to that offshoot are now being directed toward the second season of Dexter: Resurrection.
I can't exactly hate on that, since I am indeed loving Michael C. Hall's New York City adventures. But it's still hard to celebrate any setbacks in this franchise during this second wave. The world needs more Christian Slater as Harry Morgan, dammit.
For now, all episodes of all Dexter series can be streamed via Paramount+ subscription.
